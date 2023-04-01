As a non-native born citizen, my opinions about America are determined by what I experience living here, observing my surroundings and my neighbors. I was not born on any side of the American political divide; hence reason and common sense determine much that I believe in. All of this is to say I am grateful I live in Colorado, a state where political philosophy is mostly determined by reason, logic and common sense.

I say this as I try to wrap my mind around the latest menstruation legislation out of Florida aimed at strengthening the state’s control over sex education by banning all instructions in schools pertaining to menstruation before the 6th grade. Republican Stan McClain would mandate the study of HIV, AIDS, STDs and other health education subjects only in grades 6-12. That is between age 12-18. It concerns me for like much else in Florida, it throws a curtain of ignorance on young minds.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republican lawmakers have been crafting laws they claim will keep children’s minds pure and free of smut, which includes book banning. In it all, DeSantis has resembled a Don Quixote confronting windmills.

As for menstruation, McClain obviously has no clue that ovulation and menses can start in girls as young as 8 and they may need assistance from school nurses or teachers. How is a child to explain the cramping that is common with menses? Just as important is, this sort of legislation closes the door to learning. Alas, the one thing we fail our children in, is precisely this — knowledge.

Back to basics: menstrual cycles reflect biological changes in female growth. It is imperative that young girls know about ovulation and the endometrial changes that result in menstruation and the changes their bodies are likely to undergo. Knowledge is an ocean we begin swimming in as soon as we are born. Florida is telling children: you must not look at, must not dip a toe in, or wonder about the ocean, until you are in middle school.

Biological changes in the bright young woman who wants to know what’s transpiring in her body should not be thwarted by politicians. If we had more scientist legislators, attempts to muzzle knowledge of endocrinology and hormonal physiology in the developing female would never come up.

Words or ideas are used by politicians to fire up their followers and voters. What I find tragic is that children’s education and well-being have become an arena of contestation by politicians and a militant parent fringe that’s bent not on edification but in the politics of the day.

And even though the parental militancy is mostly by white groups, the academic and intellectual harm done by the uninformed, affects children of all races.

Some men’s minds find female biology intimidating. It has resulted in many laws being enacted to enforce strict, narrow observations women are forced to live by. Some body parts — penis, vagina, uterus, and bodily functions — defecation, menstruation, are viewed with pornographic disgust. But to the anatomist and biologist they are but terms in the language of knowledge.

We are in an educational crisis in the U.S. It starts with declining numbers of teachers, a phenomenon that is not assisted by the harangues that educators live with from parent groups. It culminates in the large numbers of American children who don’t measure up to their international peers and the shortage of American-born Ph.D. scientists.

DeSantis, a Yale and Harvard man — has spent a great deal of time and energy exhorting his followers to cleanse Florida’s classrooms of CRT (critical race theory) and woke-ism, two concepts most people can’t define. Nowhere in K-12 classes is CRT taught. The wily politician uses children, schools, teachers and Democrats as foils. The educator and parent in me deeply abhors the intrusion of politics into our children’s classrooms. I often wonder if the killings we are witnessing in our schools might not take root from the vituperative confrontations between parents and teachers?

I am proud of our Colorado; we don’t talk much about wokeism — whatever that is. We come here to study hard; and girls learn about biology and other natural phenomena. Sex education is just that — education and not a live grenade thrown about in classrooms. The inquisitive scientific mind is a welcome guest to the banquet of knowledge in Colorado.

Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has authored a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history.