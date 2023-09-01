On Tuesday, a baffling scene at The Vanguard charter school in Colorado Springs set social and mainstream media ablaze. A 12-year-old boy named Jaiden had been ousted from class and barred from returning — simply for sporting a patch of the Gadsden flag on his backpack.

In a viral video, a school staff member struggles over the name and history of the flag — an historic emblem emblazoned with “Don’t Tread On Me.” She explained the flag was forbidden because of its alleged “origins with slavery and slave trade.” Except it has nothing to do with slavery.

“The Gadsden flag is a proud symbol of the American revolution and (an) iconic warning to Britain or any government not to violate the liberties of Americans,” Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, aptly clarified on X, formerly Twitter. “…Ben Franklin also adopted it to symbolize the union of the 13 colonies,” he added.

While the school reversed its decision, reaffirming the flag’s “historical significance,” the whole ordeal reflects a pervasive crisis of civic illiteracy and rampant misconceptions about American history — sometimes tragically perpetuated by educators themselves. How many of those entrusted with teaching history are ignorant or dismissive of that which they’ve been tasked with teaching?

Take Tim Hernández, a 26-year-old Chicano studies teacher recently selected by a Democratic Party vacancy committee to represent State House District 4. The newfound state representative embraces Marxist ideas and champions radical change — often with violent rhetoric. He has previously called for “a FORCEFUL cultural revolution” to “dismantle individual and systemic white supremacy.”

“The revolution…will happen in the hood,” Hernández declared in a May speech. “And I say all of this because I’m a teacher,” he emphasized. When pressed on his statements in a 9News interview Wednesday, Hernández ripped out the doublespeak.

“My job as a teacher is not even to tell students what to think about white supremacy, to think about cultural revolution. My job is to give students a full set of information and to ask them to decide,” Hernández said. “That is what I mean, when we talk about forceful cultural revolution — we have to give everybody the full force of choices so that we can choose what culture, what society, we’re going to be invested in…I’m a teacher, and I work with teachers who fundamentally uphold white supremacy because it is a cultural consequence, right?”

Let’s be serious: “Full force of choices” is an extraordinary oxymoron. What are the chances that Hernández gives his students the complete history of cultural revolutions — particularly Mao Zedong’s infamous Chinese Cultural Revolution, which claimed countless lives to enshrine his brand of communism? Does he believe any student should come away with anything but a deep sense of shock and horror?

Hernández denied that he would personally “relegate towards violence” — but he refused to disavow those who may make what he astonishingly labeled a “personal political decision.”

Bryan Lindstrom, another radical teacher-turned-candidate, shares Hernández’s penchant for extremism. An Aurora teacher and self-described anarcho-socialist, Lindstrom has said that critical race theory — which essentially posits that American institutions are inherently and systemically racist — “is a component of everything that I do.”

At the Colorado Education Association’s statewide conference in April, Lindstrom introduced a resolution that was adopted by the teachers union and praised by Hernández. The resolution condemned capitalism for “inherently exploit(ing) children, public schools, land, labor, and resources.”

“We are constantly using band-aids and minor reforms…but the system itself is the problem, and it needs to be named,” Lindstrom explained. He channels revolutionary attitudes, too — once tweeting that his pension was “literally the only thing keeping me from complete revolution.”

Let’s be real: Whether from teachers or legislators, words like “forceful” and “revolution” have no place in our political discourse — even under the guise of “dismantling oppressive systems.”

Milovan Djilas, the former Yugoslav Communist Party leader, once fondly perpetuated the notion of “socialism with a human face.” Today, Hernández, Lindstrom and their contemporaries likewise seek to put a “human face” on their own extreme ideology — wrapping it in the sweet veneer of “anti-oppressive policies” and defeating “white supremacy” at every corner.

Yet, beneath this feel-good façade lies the havoc that their ideas will inevitably unleash. Are we supposed to tolerate these ideas in K-12 education — or the legislature?

“Polis and the other remaining adults among the Capitol’s Democrats must be wondering how many more times they will…have to cave in to appease party radicals,” The Gazette editorialized Monday. This same wakeup call extends to education.

During my tenure leading the nonprofit Liberty Day Institute, which was dedicated to educating elementary students about the U.S. Constitution and American government, I had the privilege of working with numerous dedicated and remarkable teachers. My yearslong experience taught me that the shortcomings in civic education primarily stem from the scarcity of quality resources on American government and history, coupled with a lack of emphasis in state standards and schools of education.

“Knowledge will forever govern ignorance,” James Madison wisely observed. “And a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.” In a climate marred by bombastic rhetoric and advancing radical agendas — where purported educators and lawmakers advocate revolution rather than an informed citizenry — we are duty-bound to ask ourselves: what kind of future generation are we really cultivating?

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at Jimmysengenberger.com or on Twitter (X) @SengCenter.