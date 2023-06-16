Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson abandoned his reelection bid on Monday, announcing a run for the state House instead. “It’s time for me to take my talent to the Colorado legislature,” he said. “(W)e need to take the progress that we’ve made at DPS to the state level.”

Since taking office in 2019, Anderson has courted countless controversies, generating significant dysfunction in Colorado’s largest school district. Not yet 25, he already carries more political baggage and personal skeletons in his closet than a political graveyard. No matter how vehemently he tries to deny it, that’s precisely why Anderson couldn’t win reelection — and is leaving the school board. “This is not about walking away from not being able to win again,” he claims.

Au contraire, Auon’tai: Anderson’s popularity hit rock bottom, dwindling to a meager 9% support for reelection — an astonishingly low figure considering his outsized media coverage and name recognition. Anderson’s funding sources dried up, too. The teachers union helped create “Frankenstein’s Monster” in the first place — contributing $65,000 to his 2019 campaign — but after “ravaging the town,” Anderson became an absolute liability, so they’ve since abandoned him. Multiple sources indicated for months the union planned to back another at-large candidate, potentially former East High School Principal John Younquist.

The Gazette reported Monday that Anderson raised $35,170 through June 1. However, nearly $30,000 of that total remained from his 2019 campaign — almost $12,000 of which was spent on outstanding expenditures. As of June 1, Anderson had raised less than $5,700. After expenses — including at least $2,184 last July in self-reimbursements for legal fees and payments to his personal lawyer, Issa Israel — Anderson’s campaign had $4,300 remaining. Such financials are a bad sign for a citywide campaign.

Let’s be real: Plunged into the abyss of abysmal unpopularity, deserted by his once-fervent backers and bound by paltry fundraising, Tay Anderson had no choice but to withdraw — to acquiesce to his unseriousness and the insurmountable hurdles for a successful reelection bid. Now, he’s scrambling to save face — running for the legislature under the guise of grander goals.

Anderson recalled how, following a March shooting inside East High School, he began reconsidering school boards’ inability to make sweeping change on political issues like gun control. “I’m taking the call from community,” he told Denverite. In claiming to virtuously answer the call of duty, Anderson couched himself in a sympathetic light — purporting to have learned from “mistakes that I’ve made as a young person” while asking people “to remember that I’m in my 20s.”

Memo to ambitious 20-somethings everywhere: If you can’t take responsibility for your personal misdeeds, stay out of elected office. In 2021, a months-long DPS investigation revealed Anderson aggressively pursued illicit relationships with multiple underaged high school girls — while a school board member and candidate. It also found that Anderson used social media to intimidate investigation witnesses at least twice, among other disturbing conclusions. The 96-page report led his colleagues to unprecedentedly censure him.

Yet Anderson attempted to discredit the investigation through the courts. In two separate cases, judges rejected and rebuked those arguments, upholding the validity of the investigation and its findings. He still portrays himself as a victim, however. Anderson published a since-deleted rap song (“Slavin’ Up in DPS”) in December 2021 and began a November 2022 video — in which he originally declared his reelection campaign — with inflammatory footage of a man tying a noose, implying he’d been lynched.

Trivializing slavery and Jim Crow for political gain is beneath any leader, but it’s par for the course for Anderson, who has a penchant for accusing critics of “racism,” “white supremacy” and “anti-Blackness.”

Anderson glosses over his own history, grandiosely depicting his tenure as an “Anderson era” of monumental significance — evoking an amusing, if deluded, sense of self-importance. “Even if I am never elected to another seat in government again, I’m walking away having no regrets,” he told Chalkbeat.

Let’s be serious: The idea that Anderson has brought about “a lot of progress” is absurd. He led the effort to remove cops from campuses and weaken disciplinary protocols — triggering a complete collapse of institutional credibility as well as disastrous school safety and discipline breakdowns. Student achievement has suffered, too: Last year’s math and English scores showed just 29% and 39% proficiency among DPS students, respectively. This reportedly includes 15% and 26% of Black students, respectively — after years of emphasizing “Black Excellence” in the district. Anderson has repeatedly failed Denver’s children.

Anderson’s bid for House District 8 — currently held by his longtime mentor, Leslie Herod — already faces stiff competition from four other candidates. If Herod resigns early for Mayor-elect Mike Johnston’s administration, Anderson is unlikely to meet the 12-month residency requirement in time for the Democrat-run vacancy committee appointment — depriving him of incumbency benefits for his election next November. But if he wins, he’ll fit right in with the legislature’s far-left, self-aggrandizing misfits — while leaving DPS kids alone.

At last, the incompetent “Anderson era” of discord, dysfunction and distraction will come to a close. Where Anderson’s antics go next will be up to the voters of House District 8.

Either way, when Tay Anderson is gone, Denver Public Schools will have no excuse but to finally refocus on boosting student outcomes for Colorado kids.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.