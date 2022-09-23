As a member of the Denver Public Schools board and a past leader in Denver’s Black Lives Matter movement, Tay Anderson is known for incessantly blasting and maligning law enforcement officers.
Yet, Denver Police Department officials and text message records show how Anderson treats the chief of police as his personal complaint hot line and security detail.
On Sept. 6, after the school board’s vice president was caught speeding 10 miles per hour above the limit outside Montbello High School, Anderson publicly accused the officer of saying that “police brutality” is a “myth.”
In a melodramatic statement to FOX31, Denver’s Jussie Smollett claimed he’d been subjected to “a comment that the officer made as my hands were raised, and that was him calling police brutality in the Black community a ‘myth.”
Anderson built up to this accusation by making his traffic stop about race. He talked about being “a Black man in America” and how “time and time again, Black Americans have been the ongoing victims of police brutality.”
Bodycam footage, however, demonstrates “Officer Dan” did his job professionally, respectfully and appropriately. If anyone was disrespectful, it was Anderson.
“I just don’t want to get shot by you,” he snapped, unprovoked, as the officer waited for Anderson to obtain his license and registration.
“Well, that’s a myth,” Officer Dan responded. “I don’t believe that’s a myth,” Anderson replied.
Let’s be clear: Anderson’s precipitating comment wasn’t about “police brutality” in general. He directly implied the officer wanted to shoot him in cold blood. Officer Dan kept his cool.
Anderson didn’t stop. “I have contacted Denver Police to review the footage to ensure that no other person within our communities is subjected to insensitive remarks like that in the future,” he added.
Anderson didn’t just reach out to DPD or file a complaint, however. According to public affairs and communications director Douglas Schepman, Anderson spoke directly with Acting Chief Ron Thomas.
Anderson initially texted former Chief Paul Pazen on his personal cell. Pazen referred the matter to Thomas to follow up. Thomas called Anderson by cell phone. The department confirms it has not received a formal complaint from Anderson.
Why would Anderson (who also goes by Auon’tai Anderson) publicly malign the officer who held him accountable, yet never file a formal complaint? Did he think all he needed to do was get a one-on-one call from the police chief and then gripe about law enforcement in the media?
How many people can call the police chief to complain about being pulled over in a school zone? What did he expect to get out of that conversation? Will he pay his ticket?
Let’s be real: It looks like Anderson attempted to use his unique privilege to get out of a traffic ticket. Any school board vice president should know not to speed outside a school. In fact, one would think he’d take extra precautions.
In a statement to FOX31 after the bodycam footage was released, Anderson again impugned the officer. As always, he refused to take responsibility.
“My commitment to our students remains my top priority,” he said. “Last week, a private matter became one of public interest, and I take accountability for my mistake.”
Au contraire, Auon’tai: When a school board member speeds outside a district school, putting students’ lives at risk, that is obviously a matter of public interest.
“Mr. Anderson expressed his concern about an insensitive comment made by the officer, just as he has in public statements,” Schepman said. “Chief Thomas reviewed the encounter captured on body-worn camera and followed up with him, though Chief Thomas wishes to respectfully decline elaborating on the details of that conversation.”
“As previously stated, the outcome of this conversation with regards to DPD is that further review and dialogue will take place to help ensure the experiences and perspectives of those we contact are handled in a sensitive manner,” Schepman added.
Anderson did not respond to my emailed questions by deadline.
This was far from the first time he’s had the police chief at his beck and call. Text messages from 2020, previously obtained via open records request, reveal frequent contact between Anderson and then-Chief Pazen.
That summer, Anderson constantly vilified law enforcement in public and accused police of pushing him to the ground at a protest. He worked to remove DPD officers from district high schools.
Meanwhile, Anderson frequently and politely inquired about protection for himself and his events while acting like the chief’s buddy.
“Hey, sorry to bother. I just found this on Google about searches on me, should I be concerned?” Anderson asked in one June 1, 2020, text to Pazen, alongside a screenshot of troubling Google search terms. “We’ll look into it right away,” Pazen responded.
When it works to Anderson’s advantage, he impugns police and expects the public to believe it. When he needs something for his own gain, Anderson gets to talk directly to the chief.
He may claim publicly the police are his sworn enemy. But at every turn, Tay Anderson eagerly exercises his police privilege and connections to benefit himself.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.