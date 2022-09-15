The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners would like to express our collective concern over some of the recent press coverage of the county’s Human Services Department. Earlier this year, a former employee of the Arapahoe County Human Services Department made an unfounded allegation of child abuse against a vocal critic of her former partner to a child abuse hotline during non-working hours.
As we have previously stated, this type of conduct is abhorrent and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The employee no longer works for the county, and once we learned of this situation, we promptly referred it to law enforcement for investigation and potential prosecution. Moreover, contrary to what some media outlets have recently suggested, we halted our internal investigation of this issue at law enforcement’s request. We also subsequently asked the Colorado Department of Human Services to conduct an outside investigation of this former employee’s work to ensure that no families were ever adversely impacted by her misconduct.
This investigation is ongoing, but to date, it is our understanding that no evidence has been found to suggest that the former employee ever did anything that might have resulted in a child being wrongfully removed from a home.
Should any such evidence ever be found, the county will take swift action to ensure that any wrongs are corrected in the most appropriate and timely manner.
The work that the employees of our Human Services Department do to prevent abuse and neglect is extremely important. Our staff does an amazing job under consistently challenging and stressful conditions, and their efforts deserve our utmost respect and appreciation.
Nonetheless, we fully understand why there would be concerns raised about whether this one former employee might have made false allegations against others, or committed other misconduct, while acting in her role as a caseworker on child abuse cases for Arapahoe County. That is what the outside investigation will determine.
Any suggestion that the multiple checks and balances intended to weed out false allegations somehow “failed” in the situation involving the former employee is incorrect. In fact, the system of checks and balances worked as intended. The false allegations from the former employee were promptly determined to be unfounded, and once the department concluded that, the parent against whom the false allegations were made was cleared.
While we have much empathy for any parent who has had such false allegations leveled against them, the statewide child abuse hotline is accessible to all for good reason.
This hotline receives tens of thousands of calls per year, and there is no way for the state to ensure that inaccurate or false allegations are never made. Rather, the allegations must be reviewed by the relevant county human services department to determine their veracity.
The fact that a person could decide to intentionally make false allegations is not a fault of the system, but rather the criminal act of that person.
We also disagree with any suggestion that there is a systemic problem with our human services caseworkers committing misconduct beyond the known misconduct of the former employee. To date, we have not seen any evidence whatsoever to support such a claim. While we believe in free speech and the rights of citizens to seek redress of grievances from their government, just because someone, or even many people, allege something at a press conference or in a lawsuit does not make it so.
Sometimes people who have been separated from their children due to founded concerns of child abuse blame “the system” or employees they encountered during the process, rather than take personal responsibility for the outcome, even after they have received full and complete due process with court-appointed attorneys to represent them. It is very important to closely evaluate the actual merit of complaints coming from such individuals rather than taking such broad and conclusory allegations at face value.
At this point, it appears to us that many of the allegations made against our Human Services Department are irresponsible attacks on the integrity of the many good people there who work tirelessly to protect children and families from the impacts of abuse and neglect, and who do so in a respectful, fair and honest manner. The recent lawsuits, and certain media’s credulous coverage of them, lends unfair credence to unsupported allegations, advancing a dangerous narrative that undermines the important work of protecting children. Rest assured, if these allegations turn out to have merit, Arapahoe County will take appropriate action.
Nancy Jackson is chair of the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners. Jackson wrote this commentary on behalf of the entire board.