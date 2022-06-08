Children’s advocates across Colorado celebrated April 25 as Gov. Jared Polis signed into law universal preschool for 4-year-olds, marking a major expansion of early childhood education in our state.
This huge win reflects a growing appreciation and understanding of the importance of children’s first years in their long-term success.
In fact, learning and development begin long before children enter a preschool.
The first three years are a critical window of opportunity. The earlier we act to support kids, the better. That is why Early Intervention Colorado is such an essential resource – and one of the first links in the early childhood support and education continuum we have made so much progress building in our state.
During the period from birth to three, a child’s developing brain is most open to change and the benefits from early intervention are most significant.
The Early Intervention Colorado program supports families with children, birth to age three, who have a delay in their development or a disability. This voluntary program, which offers services at no cost to families and has no income requirements to participate, offers coaching and support so that parents can turn everyday interactions and activities into opportunities to help their children learn and grow.
Parents are the experts when it comes to their children, and if they have the right tools, are uniquely capable and in the best position to support their child’s early learning and development.
After two long years of intermittent lockdowns and separation, “pandemic babies” are the subject of intense scientific interest, with experts eager to assess and understand what the impacts of the pandemic isolation have been on the development of the youngest children.
As it stands, findings are mixed, and researchers caution that it is far too early to draw conclusions. Referrals to Early Intervention Colorado are up across the state. That is good news in that it means more infants and toddlers are being screened and evaluated for delays and will be connected to the appropriate support.
If there is a concern about a child’s development, an early intervention evaluation will determine whether a child could use some extra support in one or more areas of their learning and growth — or if the child is right on track. Either way, families learn more about their child, the child’s strengths and challenges, and how they can best support them.
Anyone can make a referral to Early Intervention Colorado for an evaluation — and recent changes to the referral and evaluation process for the program make it easier than ever for families to access support.
As of May 1, all referrals and evaluations for children under the age of three with developmental concerns or disabilities will be coordinated through Early Intervention Colorado, which is currently part of the Colorado Department of Human Services and will become part of the new Department of Early Childhood.
This change in the early intervention referral and evaluation process was made to expand access to developmental support at a critical moment for Colorado’s kids.
Indeed, there may never be a more urgent time to ensure that every Colorado family has equitable access to this developmental support that is easy to navigate and understand.
So as we celebrate universal preschool, let us not take our eyes off the work that is still to be done to continue to strengthen the birth-to-kindergarten continuum for Colorado children.
If we maintain our focus, we can realize our vision that all children are healthy, valued and thriving.
Christy Scott is program director for Early Intervention Colorado.