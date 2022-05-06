When I graduated from Grandview High School in 2008, Cherry Creek Schools were the crème de la crème. Parents clamored to send their kids there, confident in the safety and top-tier education. Yet in 2022, the district thrives only on its antiquated reputation.
When hundreds of district students walked out to protest the mishandling of an on-campus assault, the message was clear: Do better.
In November 2021, a 16-year-old Grandview student informed school administrators a 17-year-old student grabbed her vagina over her pants in class. A student witness told her what the boy did was “fu—ed up.”
The school launched an investigation, and in January, prosecutors charged the suspect with misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact. He was reportedly suspended only last week, after the student protest.
“She sees (the suspect), typically, every day,” the victim’s father told Denver7 last month. “Cherry Creek hasn’t taken appropriate action.”
As I’ve learned in nearly 20 hours of interviews with 11 district parents of student sexual harassment and assault victims, along with three teenaged survivors themselves, the Grandview student’s experience isn’t anomalous. Elementary through high school, each story echoed the first.
Much of the discussion implicates Title IX, the provision in federal law which guides schools in handling sexual harassment and sexual assault. Multiple parents asserted the district attributed an “inability” to pursue certain Title IX cases to changes made under the Trump administration.
The district likewise told me, “(U)nder the previous administration, rules were added to Title IX to create additional protections for the accused.” But there’s more to it.
As NBC News explained, “Under the new regulations, after a student reports an assault or harassment incident covered by Title IX, the school must tell the students involved and their parents in writing about the allegations and the evidence that is gathered. … If the school decides to punish a student for a sexual assault allegation, it must tell the victim in writing” (emphasis added).
When such student-on-student allegations arise, Cherry Creek often turns to no-contact orders. “No-contact agreements are both a supportive measure and a form of intervention under Title IX,” the district explained. “The issuance of a no-contact agreement is not determinative of the outcome of the Title IX investigation. These agreements are a tool also used in non-Title IX matters.”
I asked “how” no-contact orders are “supposed to be enforced,” to which they replied: “School staff enforce no-contact agreements. If a parent has a concern, they should reach out to the building principal.” Not exactly an answer.
At best, no-contact agreements merely placate parents. Their implementation and application are inconsistent. Several parents said they weren’t informed these orders were even available. When used, most said their children’s orders were neither followed nor enforced.
“The no-contact contract never really existed,” voiced Sarah Butler, whose daughter’s story at Antelope Ridge Elementary was reported by FOX31 and Denver7.
One student explained she was instructed to sign a no-contact order without her parents being notified. She was “confused” over what it really was but signed the paperwork anyway. The student assumed they’d conferred with her parents. “I was surprised my mom didn’t know anything until I told her,” she said.
“The rules of a no-contact order are already in place,” another mother said a dean told her daughter. “It’s just a piece of paper, you don’t really need it.”
No-contact agreements reflect one source of communication breakdowns. One parent explained how her child’s “sexual assaulter’s parents didn’t know” anything was wrong until a restraining order was issued.
“The school has done nothing,” Cherokee Trail junior MacKenzie Sleesman said, noting she and the boy she says bit her thigh in class are both under no-contact agreements. “He’s still in my class. I got put in the corner and he gets to roam the room. I feel like I’m getting the consequences of his actions.”
“It makes me afraid to send my children to school,” added Ashley Johnson, a middle school parent whose daughter moved classes to avoid being in the same room as her perpetrator. “I felt like she was being punished for something she has no control over. I felt like they just didn’t care.”
Multiple parents reported changing schools or even pulling their child altogether. “This is what keeps happening: The girls move schools,” lamented one survivor’s mother.
Why are schools putting victims in the impossible position of moving, rather than the students they fear? While they heartily reaffirm that “we love our teachers” and “teachers aren’t the problem,” parents repeatedly express how much faith they’ve lost in administration.
“It’s clear there is little trust between families and school authorities at this time,” said Molly Lamar, a parent of a harassment victim and now candidate for State Board of Education. “Parents don’t feel confident their children will be protected from predators, and understandably so.”
“I did trust them blindly,” a high school mother bemoaned. “I thought they knew what was best.”
Without question, there are two sides to every story. Due process is crucial. Yet something is clearly amiss. Students don’t feel safe.
In a statement to Denver7 concerning Butler’s family’s situation, the district asserted, “We do not have concerns that this is a systemic issue.”
Let’s be real: There is a problematic pattern of failure in Cherry Creek Schools — or, at least, a growing perception of one. At what point does a pattern become systemic?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.