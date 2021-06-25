Colorado will get a break from 90-degree days, but it comes with rainstorms to soak picnic plans, forecasters predict.
Friday, highs are expected to hang in the 70s in Colorado Springs and Denver, with rain and thunder rolling in by afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts storms to bring rain to much of the Front Range this afternoon, and some areas could see hail.
The cooler temperatures and storms are expected to stick around through the weekend, with Denver sticking in the 70s over the weekend, while temperatures in Colorado Springs plummet into the mid-60s for highs Saturday and Sunday, forecasters predict.
The pattern is expected to repeat through Wednesday, the Weather Service says.
So, what brought on the streak of weather usually associated with Seattle? The Weather Service whipped out a key phrase for the the shift "monsoonal flow."
That means moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is is being sucked into the high country, driving afternoon storms.
Those storms could bring some trouble for residents east of Interstate 25. In addition to the usual rain and lightning, the storms could pack the icy punch of hail, with quarter-sized or larger hail possible today in isolated storms.