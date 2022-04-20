DENVER — The MLB offseason was already longer than normal. For pitchers Lucas Gilbreath and Robert Stephenson, Opening Day was even further delayed.
Gilbreath and Stephenson tested positive for COVID-19 right before spring training ended and had to sit out for the first 12 games of the season. Since they couldn't fly on the team plane and risk infecting the rest of the team, the two road tripped 14 hours back to Denver.
After a rehab assignment and a night of waiting in the bullpen, Gilbreath and Stephenson finally got to kick off their seasons on Wednesday.
Stephenson held his own, but Gilbreath will be wishing for a re-do. Call it 'opening day' jitters or just call it missed locations, but either way it was not the start he was hoping for as the Rockies fell 9-6 to the Phillies. The Rockies, though, still won the series, and are 8-4 to start the season.
Stephenson said he woke up on April 5, the day before the team left spring training, and felt horrible. Gilbreath also tested positive the same day. They made the drive to Denver a few days later, trading off driving duties.
Once Stephenson felt better, he and Gilbreath began throwing together while they finished their quarantine. Luckily, neither of their families got sick, but Stephenson said it was still hard to miss opening day.
"It sucked," he said. "It was tough for sure. But it was cool to see the guys do well."
On Wednesday, the Rockies didn't make it easy for Gilbreath in his return.
Germán Márquez started strong, and stayed in after being hit by a come backer in the lower back in the second inning. Márquez gave up two home runs in the fourth, and a moonshot third-decker by Kyle Schwarber in the sixth. It's the sixth time in his career that he's given up three home runs in a game.
The Rockies and Phillies were tied 4-4 when Jhoulys Chacín took the mound in the seventh. He allowed the bases loaded before recording an out. He struck out J.T. Realmuto, then handed off the game to Gilbreath. It only took Gilbreath six minutes to let five runs in, but he will only be credited for two. Stephenson, meanwhile, pitched a quick 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout.