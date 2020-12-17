This year’s biggest headline may not be COVID-19 but the growing social divide. Social media is described as brutal and unhealthy. We have become cautious in virtually every social encounter. We are uncomfortable looking each other in the eye at the grocery store. Even kitchen counter conversations with family members are increasingly difficult and sometimes plain nasty.
Some rail against restaurant closures. Some worry and fume about election results, climate issues, or the behavior and messaging in professional sports. We are struggling to find answers and to find ways to respond that may be meaningful and good.
Increasingly, we are hiding behind closed doors and “talking” to each other via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. But we may feel as though we are not communicating. And we certainly wish that there was something we could contribute in order to help our community rise above the challenges we face.
Perhaps we all can agree that students and their families are among those most significantly impacted (harmed) this year. There is no way to replace senior year. And there is no way to make up for lost opportunities to learn reading, to puzzle over fractions, to present a verbal book report, or to discuss a great book with classmates in AP English.
Worse, we worry that students may face greater anxiety and families may struggle to interact in healthy ways during extended periods of “remote learning.” Studies tell us that the costs of lost time with teachers and classmates may be immeasurable.
Recent articles have informed us that schools largely have been closed to in-person learning since Thanksgiving; and may continue to be so into the new year. This is not because teachers have refused to teach. For the most part, this is because of the necessary protocols and processes set out by the state and by local authorities related to protecting our community from unnecessary exposures.
Basically, when individuals are exposed under certain circumstances they are obligated to quarantine or isolate, depending upon the level of exposure. This is dictated by external authorities outside the control of our local schools.
In many cases this fall, schools have fallen to staffing levels so low that keeping school open becomes virtually impossible.
Even those with low case rates and highly committed staff members have sometimes been forced to close cohorts and classes due to a lack of available teachers. Sometimes the very uncertainty about whether staff members will be available has compelled schools to shut down simply to avoid the seesaw effect that would leave students veering from home to school on a completely inconsistent basis.
There is something that we can do.
In Colorado, an individual with a college degree who is able to successfully pass a background check, is eligible to become a substitute teacher. It may not be highly celebrated in the media or even our childhood recollections, but it is one of the most impactful civic opportunities available.
Even pre-COVID, students in Colorado averaged almost a year of their K-12 grade careers in front of a substitute. Imagine what it could mean to a young learner to encounter a thoughtful, intentional, caring adult like you for a day of school? Think of the great stories you can share with friends and family.
What if we each offered a couple days a month, taking a risk by sharing our gifts and talents with kids, to relieve the pressure on our school administrators and to keep a school open?
Don’t let 2021 be the same endless blur that was 2020. Be the hero that our children need and deserve.
Trevor Miller was a substitute teacher and a fifth-grade teacher at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs and now is director of operations for TaggEducation.com.