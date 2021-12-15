Less than five years ago, Karl Dorrell was the wide receivers coach with the New York Jets and one of the quarterbacks on the roster was veteran Josh McCown.
Now as Dorrell signs his third recruiting class as the head coach at Colorado, he’ll once again be coaching a McCown, but this time it’s Josh’s son, Owen.
The three-star quarterback out of Rusk, Texas is the lone quarterback in the class and one of the top players signed by the Buffs as the early signing period for the 2022 class opened on Wednesday.
“It was kind of an interview with his dad,” quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf said on CU’s signing day show. “They came out last spring and we had quite a few meetings just talking football. Interacting with Owen and Josh, they’re intelligent guys that know a lot about the game, [and had] a lot of good questions about what we do. It’s been a good relationship.”
Unlike his dad, Owen is a left-handed quarterback and is coming off a standout senior season, throwing for over 3,300 yards and 36 touchdowns in 12 games. He also totaled nearly 400 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
“He is exciting,” Landgsdorf said. “He’s been with us for months now and we’ve held on to him. The biggest thing I took from meeting with him was how smart he is. They’re a football family.”
McCown is just one of eight players CU signed from the state of Texas on Wednesday.
Three-star safety Dylan Dixon was the first commitment Dorrell got for the 2022 class. The Houston native played both safety and outside linebacker in high school and could be a versatile player on the CU defense in the coming years.
Another intriguing signee from the Lone Star state is wide receiver Chase Sowell.
The three-star from Humble, Texas gave his verbal commitment to CU on Tuesday after the Buffs just recently started recruiting him heavily, officially offering a scholarship and having him on campus for a visit earlier this month.
“Chase was a guy that we watched at the end of this recruiting cycle in the fall,” Dorrell said. “He’s a very unique talent. He has tremendous upside. He’s only been playing receiver for a handful of years.”
Sowell was one of two Texas wide receivers signed by Dorrell. The other is Jordyn Tyson, also a three-star prospect.
Tyson is another example of a player headed to Boulder after a breakout senior season. He played his final year of high school football at Allen High School, the same school that Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attended, and had 80 catches for over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns in the team’s 14 games.
“It is a point of emphasis for us,” Dorrell said on recruiting well in Texas. “Other than our in-state recruits, we want to have a presence in the state of Texas. With what’s on our calendar in terms of our football schedule, we’re going to play a Texas school every year. We just want that exposure to play in the state of Texas.”
While this certainly wasn’t the best year for CU in terms of recruiting the state of Colorado, the Buffs did sign two very important pieces for the coming years.
Wide receiver was obviously a point of emphasis for the coaching staff and local kid Grant Page out of Fairview High School flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Colorado and signed with the Buffs on Wednesday.
“We have stayed in contact with Grant through the summer process and into the fall,” Dorrell said. “We’ve always been that familiar face in the process and when he was thinking about staying at home, we got a chance to talk about it and we’re obviously excited about that opportunity to keep him home. We’re happy for him. I think the thing that’s going to be helpful for him to be a factor potentially going into this season is that he’s a mid-year graduate so he’ll be here in January.”
The other player from Colorado to sign with CU was offensive lineman Travis Gray out of Cherokee Trail in Aurora. He’s also a legacy player as his father Lamarr played for CU from 1986-90.
“This is one of our great in-state commits, he is kind of the ring leader of this class,” Dorrell said of Gray. “He’s the best communicator. He’s a natural-born left tackle.”
This 2022 class also has another name that should sound familiar to Buffs fans.
CU signed Oakie Salave’a from American Samoa, the son of former Buffs defensive lineman Okland Salave’a, who played for CU from 1986-89 and was a starter on the ‘89 team that went undefeated in the regular season and played in the Orange Bowl.
“Oakie is an exciting young man,” Dorrell said. “He is a dynamic football player. He plays the quarterback position well. You put him at safety, he plays the safety position well where he intercepts and makes tackles. You put him at edge rusher, he makes sacks. He’s a multifaceted kid.”
Salave’a is ranked as the top player out of American Samoa and CU has him listed as an athlete, but he played quarterback in high school and it would be exciting for fans to see him wear No. 8 and honor another famous Buff of Samoan descent, the late Sal Aunese.
“He likes playing quarterback so we’re going to give him a shot there, but he also says, ‘Coach don’t get me wrong now, if I can help the team in any way, I want to do it,’” Dorrell said. “Those are the types of attitude kids that you want to get in your program.”
One surprise location that CU was able to recruit well this cycle was the state of Georgia. Three players from the Peach State signed on Wednesday, headlined by running back Victor Venn, who helped Buford High School to a 6A state championship this year while running for just under 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. The other two Georgia products are linebacker Aubrey Smith and athlete Xavier Smith.
Dorrell described this as his first real recruiting class as he got a late start in the 2020 cycle and had to recruit virtually for 2021 due to COVID-19.
This cycle allowed Dorrell to finally meet with recruits and parents in person and sell CU face-to-face which he said had a big effect on the class.
“We let the facts of the matter speak volumes for us,” Dorrell said. “I think what we’ve built here in Colorado is a great culture. It’s about family, it’s about doing things right, it’s about being respectful for everybody that’s involved with us.”
The players that will enroll next month and participate in spring practices are: OT Travis Gray, OLB Eoghan Kerry, P Ashton Logan, WR Grant Page, ATH Oakie Salave’a and CB Joshua Wiggins. Here is a full list of players signed by CU on Wednesday:
3-star DE Aaron Austin (Fort Worth, Texas)
3-star TE Zach Courtney (Post, Texas)
3-star S Dylan Dixson (Houston, Texas)
3-star OT Carter Edwards (Hattiesburg, Miss.)
3-star OT Travis Gray (Aurora, Co.)
3-star CB Simeon Harris (Vallejo, Calif.)
3-star LB Eoghan Kerry (Bakersfield, Calif.)
3-star P/K Ashton Logan (Anaheim Hills, Calif.)
3-star LB Kaden Ludwick (Happy Valley, Ore.)
3-star QB Owen McCown (Rust, Texas)
3-star CB Keyshon Mills (Little Elm, Texas)
3-star WR Grant Page (Boulder, Co.)
3-star ATH Oakie Salave’a (American Samoa)
3-star WR Chase Sowell (Humble, Texas)
3-star LB Aubrey Smith (Atlanta, Ga.)
3-star ATH Xavier Smith (Atlanta, Ga.)
3-star WR Jordyn Tyson (Allex, Texas)
3-star RB Victor Venn (Buford, Ga.)
3-star CB Joshua Wiggings (Spring, Texas)