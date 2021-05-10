This Colorado AirBnB destination makes for a unique travel experience spent under the stars.
Nestled in Carbondale, close to Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, and Aspen, this Sioux-style tipi is the perfect mountain getaway for adventurous travelers.
Enjoy unparalleled views of the starry night sky and snow-capped mountains along with beautiful sunrises and sunsets glowing from behind the mountains.
“The 2018 Airstream comes with all of the comforts you’d expect from a modern RV, while the tipi offers shelter from the elements if you want to enjoy the fresh mountain air,” reads the description of this destination.
Location: Carbondale
Details: Sleeps up to four guests, one bedroom, one bed, and one bath.
Amenities: One double bed. Plates, cups, silverware, cooking utensils, and a coffee maker.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own pillows and extra blankets. This Airbnb stay is bookable for around $185 per night. For more details or bookings, please click here.