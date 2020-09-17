As if Denver Public Schools students and their parents haven’t encountered enough hurdles starting this “remote-learning” school year, it looks like some of the district’s principals now want to follow teachers’ well-worn path toward collective bargaining. Their objectives, according to education news site Chalkbeat, include fighting for fair compensation and against institutional racism.
The newly organized Denver School Leaders Association claims 196 principals and assistant principals, or 59% of all such positions in the district. The group’s request for recognition as a collective-bargaining unit is now pending with the DPS board, a majority of which has been decidedly union friendly since last November’s board election.
Multi-degreed professional administrators who, by definition, represent management may seem an odd fit for union membership, but organized labor is always happy to accept new members and aggressively courts them. Whether or not they wind up having second thoughts — there will be dues to pay, and gains at the bargaining table will be few, for now, amid a statewide revenue crunch — DPS parents and other taxpayers will come to regret it.
What is there to fear? How about the prospect of principals walking out at some point to join striking teachers on the picket line, shuttering schools? Or, the likelihood of the new principals union joining forces with state and local teachers unions to form a power lobby against charter schools and other popular and needed reforms? And the inevitability of handing taxpayers the tab once local and state coffers are fat again, and the principals are able to raise the stakes for salary and benefits through collective bargaining?
Is any of this really a priority right now as children languish in front of their computer screens, trying to master the day’s lessons from a social distance? Under the circumstances, even teachers aren’t much of a presence in kids’ lives — a mere 2D image beamed in from cyberspace. As for their school principals? For now, all but forgotten.
The Gazette editorial board