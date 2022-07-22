On March 13, 2019, the hyped Bomb Cyclone collided with Colorado. The Denver-Metro area was overcome by deep snow and subsumed in frigid cold — the kind that almost feels like a distant memory amid our current summer heat wave. We all huddled inside as much as we could, eager to keep warm.
As I perused Twitter from my kitchen table, sipping on hot coffee, I noticed something strange. My clerk and recorder, Joan Lopez, had blocked me on Twitter — both her personal (@Thevotinglady) and her official (@ArapahoeClerk) accounts. I was stunned.
Three other Arapahoe County constituents — including the wife of her predecessor, Matt Crane, and former deputy secretary of state Suzanne Staiert — were also blocked. Our supposed offense was evident: We’d publicly criticized Lopez. To Lopez, public criticism was an unforgivable affront that justified dismissal.
Three years later, Americans are clamoring for faithful leaders. Tragically, we seem to face a perpetual crisis of credibility — one which casts doubt upon our leaders and our institutions after years of disappointment. Now more than ever, local communities need servant leaders.
Servant leadership requires a leader who inspires, sets an imitable example, learns the job and does the work. As John Maxwell said, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.”
Colorado desperately needs such leaders. Joan Lopez is one glaring illustration of an elected official who falls woefully short. Now well over three years in office, she continues to demonstrate difficulty taking criticism or conveying leadership.
Every Colorado election is preceded by pre-election testing. With Republican and Democratic designees participating, this “Logic and Accuracy Test” evaluates the system’s components so the election may proceed. After the election, the party designees return for a post-election risk limiting audit and for the Canvass Board to certify the election. (I was Arapahoe Republicans’ representative in 2021 and this year’s primaries.)
Normally, county clerks lead all three events, but Lopez declined to attend the pre-election test in May. Her elections director, Peg Perl, claimed this was because Lopez “is a candidate on the ballot this year, and we want to avoid all possible appearance of conflict or impropriety for pre-election testing.”
County clerks are tasked with overseeing elections. Lopez’s predecessor never missed a pre-election test, whether he was on the ballot or not. Moreover, these tests don’t require hands-on involvement from the clerk herself. The designees of each major party are tasked with the responsibilities. How would anyone perceive that, by observing, Lopez was “conflicted?”
So, I asked deputy clerk Karl Hermann, who was substituting for Lopez, why his boss thought there might appear to be a conflict of interest. He simply responded, “Climate.” When pressed to clarify, Hermann added one word: “Political climate.”
Lopez later snubbed the post-election audit, too. Multiple sources now confirm the Arapahoe clerk was intentionally absent for the whole election.
One election judge told me a clerk employee stated, “Joan was not coming by this election because she was on the ballot for reelection and wanted to avoid any possible thoughts of her having any interference with the election process.” Another source explained, “Her employees said it was to prevent the appearance of a ‘conflict of interest’ since she was on the ballot.”
There are only two county clerks in the state who didn’t actively fulfill their role as designated elections officer in last month’s primary. One is indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was removed by judicial order. The other was Joan Lopez, who apparently exiled herself.
Let’s be clear: Lopez let others run a primary election where she ran unopposed. Then, she let her elections boss run the certification meeting as Lopez herself merely watched, seemingly detached and indifferent. Her predecessor would never shirk his obligations. Why does Lopez?
Following a botched election in 2019, Lopez failed to reassure Arapahoe County voters that she oversaw the election in a fair, nonpartisan way. At one point she told 9News on-camera, “I don’t know how to answer that.”
When the county ethics commission held a hearing over a complaint against her, Lopez refused to show. In fall 2021, she didn’t attend the post-election audit. This primary, she only showed up to sign off on primary election results.
To the extent there is any appearance of partisanship or impropriety, it is her own doing. The clerk’s job is to lead, not to hide; to reassure voters, not to avoid questions or dodge fair criticism. Fundamentally, Lopez contends she cannot do her job…because she got elected to do her job.
Arapahoe County voters can trust their elections because career staff perform exemplary despite – or perhaps, due to – Lopez’s absence. However, the buck stops with the woman entrusted with the office she’s been given.
It appears nothing has changed since 2019.
“Leadership cannot really be taught,” Harold S. Geneen once said. “It can only be learned.” Now that she’s running for reelection, voters must ask: Does Joan Lopez have any desire to even do her job – let alone lead?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.