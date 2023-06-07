Xcel Energy’s plan to break into the electric vehicle (EV) charging space is a savvy business move for the electric utility.

And it is a horrible deal for Coloradans.

If Xcel’s proposal goes according to plan, as reported by The Gazette, Coloradans will be personally on the hook for chipping in more than $140 million so that the utility can build and operate an EV charging network throughout the state (“Xcel wants to bill customers $140 million to build massive, company-owned EV charging network,” May 29).

Xcel would have us believe this is a necessary step toward addressing climate change, which is a smart strategy. Not only does the utility earn brownie points with residents who are concerned about the environment, it does so while tapping into an extremely lucrative new business venture.

Keep in mind — Xcel has a guaranteed rate of return on any capital investment. Under this proposal, the company will raise your home and business power bills, and then use that new revenue to build 460 EV charging stations, where it will sell electricity to EV drivers, all while getting the guaranteed return on investment.

Even better for Xcel, there are no consequences if these new chargers don’t work, or if they go in locations where no one utilizes them. Unlike a business that would have to strategically locate chargers and ensure they are operational, Xcel gets paid regardless of how the chargers perform or if they are even used at all.

And lastly, Xcel’s proposal is of such magnitude that it would ensure the utility controls Colorado’s marketplace for EV chargers.

No retailer is going to risk their own money to install an EV charging station while Xcel is building hundreds of stations using ratepayer money, getting paid for each one, and deterring any competition.

If we really want EV chargers all over the state, there is a better way. Open the door for private investment by reining in these types of utility takeovers.

Other states — including California — have learned from similar mistakes and have moved to limiting the role that public utilities can play in owning and operating EV charging networks.

These limits are necessary if we want to attract private businesses and entrepreneurs to compete in building the state’s EV charging network. Coloradans have shown that they are serious about EVs, and retailers will invest in this new marketplace — as long as they know the game is not rigged in favor of the state’s most powerful utility.

Raymond Huff has more than 40 years of experience in convenience retail has operated HJB Convenience, DBA Russell’s Convenience, within high rise office buildings in the central business districts of Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Huff’s company Tenderfoot Software creates specialty tech solutions, including back office, point of sales, loyalty and door access systems for his Russell’s Xpress chain, which are unmanned locations.