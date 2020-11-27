How much does K.D. Nixon impact the game?
K.D. Nixon was expected to be Colorado’s top receiver after being the No. 3 guy last season behind Laviska Shenault and Tony Brown, who are now professionals. Dimitri Stanley has become Sam Noyer’s top target through two games with Nixon sidelined. Stanley’s 12 catches and 192 receiving yards are more than double any other pass catcher’s contributions so far.
Nixon is expected to get his first action of the season Saturday and could shake up the pecking order of receivers.
Maurice Bell, La’Vontae Shenault and Brenden Rice helped fill Nixon’s void admirably, including Rice’s first collegiate touchdown, but none offer the same amount of experience Nixon brings to the Buffs. How the targets and catches shake out should be something to watch Saturday with Colorado facing a nation’s 12th-best passing defense. The Aztecs have allowed just two receivers to go for 100 yards in a game this season, Hawaii’s Calvin Turner and Nevada’s Romeo Doubs. Stanley owns Colorado’s only 100-yard receiving game so far this season.
Can Colorado’s defense make quick adjustment
Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said his team spent the week preparing for USC until Thursday night when the game was canceled and a replacement against San Diego State was announced.
For the Buffs defense, that means not seeing USC’s top-10 pass offense but getting San Diego State’s almost-top-10 run offense.
The Aztecs run for 246 yards per game, good for 11th in the country. Greg Bell leads SDSU with 565 rushing yards and six touchdowns through five games. Chance Bell has added 245 yards and three touchdowns. The Aztecs are 115th - out of 126 - in passing yards per game.
Though the Buffaloes spent most of their week preparing for Kedon Slovis, the leader of USC’s passing game, SDSU’s run game may fit their strengths.
Colorado is 118th when it comes to defending the pass and 30th against the run. Colorado quickly getting a read on San Diego State’s run game could go a long way to decide Saturday’s winner.
Will Broussard continue to carry the load?
When it comes to running the ball, the Buffaloes have been no slouches, either. Jarek Broussard leads a run game that puts up 220.5 yards per game through two wins to start the season, good for 22nd in the country. Broussard has been the hot hand so far, earning 58 of the team’s carries through two games. No other CU running back has more than 17 carries.
While that’s a heavy load to carry, Broussard had last week’s surprise bye to recover and recharge.
With Alex Fontenot, the expected starter before he suffered an injury, not expected to play for the next few weeks, Jaren Mangham and Ashaad Clayton are working toward larger shares of the run game, Dorrell said. But if it’s a close game and Broussard continues to run well, he is expected to be the go-to guy. Another productive day for the back nicknamed "J-Brou" would be a big boost for a Buffs team playing on short notice.