DENVER – Yonathan Daza was swaying to the music during batting practice. Brendan Rodgers busted a move during stretch.

Ryan McMahon was also in on the fun, encouraging his teammates to let loose and relax after a tough road trip.

"Honestly, I was just kind of being myself," McMahon said. "It was just something that kind of rubbed off on other guys."

The vibes, as they say, were high heading into the Rockies game on Friday, even though they had just dropped three straight to San Diego. They scored just one run in that series and had only 12 hits.

But they love playing at home, as CJ Cron described Friday afternoon, and the prodigal return of Rodgers, who spent the first part of the season on the injured list with a hamstring strain, provided the team a spark.

Their good mood continued into the game, where the Rockies had plenty more to dance about as they cruised to a 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks. This win can’t fix their road problems, but it can temporarily be something to celebrate for the Rockies in a season with little to cheer for. The Rockies, the worst team in baseball, are now 14-12 at home, outsourcing visitors 154-131. On the road, they are 2-17, and have been outscored 107-53.

At their hitters meeting Friday, the talk was already about what they need to do away from Coors. This is just a quick three-game series before they head east for a seven-game road trip.

"We fast forwarded to some things we are going to do on the next road trip," manager Bud Black said. "We are always talking to guys. We are always trying to figure things out."

In his season debut, Rodgers didn’t have much of an impact offensively, but the Rockies still felt the presence of their 2016 first round draft pick. He made multiple defensive plays, starting a double play in the fourth inning, coming up with a glove save against Daulton Varsho in the third, and diving for a catch in the seventh to rob Josh Reddick of a hit.

"It was awesome," McMahon said of playing with Rodgers again. "He was making some sweet plays out there. It was good to see."

While Rodgers' excelled on defense, his teammates backed him up on offense. Ryan McMahon had two home runs — a 424 foot shot in the first and a 457 one in the fifth. Those were No. 10 and 11 of the season for McMahon, who had his seventh career multi-homer game and second of the season. The last came on April 6, also against Arizona.

McMahon, who didn't have a hit on the last road trip, was one of the first players out on the field for batting practice. In between the fun, he was honed in on his mechanics, focused on tightening up his swing. He has a habit of swinging wide and opening his right shoulder too much, a tendency he said he'll probably have to fight for the rest of his career.

"This game is hard to figure out," McMahon said. "It's heartbreaking at times and frustrating, but it's the game I love and the game I’ll always love."

Raimel Tapia also had a homer, and CJ Cron had two hits, both RBI singles. He now has five hits since coming back from the injured list with a lower back strain earlier this week.

On the mound, Germán Márquez's fastball command was steady, but his slider was off. Nevertheless, even though he didn't feel his best, he threw 103 pitches in seven innings, allowing just four hits and no runs for the first time this season. He stuck out eight, tying his season-high.

He said he feels like he's close to throwing his best, but that he needs to focus on slowing down and controlling his delivery.

"I feel like I was rushing with my delivery," he said. "It was OK, I’m happy because I threw the shutout but I didn’t throw my best."