After many years, I still remember the day I first met him. I had just repaired a ruptured aneurysm and was bathed in a degree of uncharacteristic elation. My patient had survived and was doing well in the ICU where I stood at the foot of his bed, a smile on my face, like a proud father, when a call about a new patient in the ER interrupted my celebration.
The man had a taciturn look; his jaundiced eyes “fixed me in a formulated phrase, leaving me pinned, wriggling on the wall,” as TS Eliot put it. He resembled an old tree trunk from the forests of my youth in Africa. As soon as I introduced myself, he quipped, “You any good at taking out dead gallbladders?”
It would give me great pleasure to describe the thrills of repairing a ruptured aneurysm; or the difficulties of removing a dead gallbladder from an offensive lineman. But the friendship that developed between Mr. Taciturn and me had longer lasting value to us than the surgical procedures that were part of my quotidian surgical endeavors.
He was a farmer from the eastern plains of Colorado, where a lion’s share of our hospital’s patients came from. On first seeing him he fit my preconceived impression of right-wing conservatism — he had no use for flowery language, expressions of sentimentality or nuance.
Still, I found him interesting. Unlike many others whose lives I had saved, he acknowledged my work. He previously had been seen by three other doctors, but I, he said, was the one, “who saved my life.” Furthermore he was curious about my family, origins, life and my ambitions.
After he was all healed, all drains and tubes in his body removed, he invited us to visit his farm in Elbert County which was the start of a friendship that lasted several decades. Exploring his farm I learned a great deal about farming. Compared to the hoe I used to dig the unyielding earth to plant seeds as a boy in Kenya, here, planting and harvesting utilized enormous, expensive motorized machinery.
As I got to know him, it was clear that this taciturn farmer desired to be accepted, admired and listened to. And to belong. Beneath his taciturn demeanor hid a degree of jocularity, and a desire to rib liberals, which I was supposed to be. “That Obama is bad news,” he said, a twinkle in his now unjaundiced eyes. That led to a friendly debate about Obama’s fiscal policy and the newly minted Obamacare. Like other conservatives I have met, opinions on every issue under the sun bubbled out of him, which, like a sacrament, he liberally shared.
I met his family and neighbors and talked about America. “Our problem is we all live in our own tiny corners,” he said expressing concerns for America, “and I don’t know how we can change that.” Having come from so far he was curious about my world view. Americans, I said, have great potential to be friends with each other; but for that to have meaning there had to be a willingness to listen to each other, by muting the many loud angry voices shouting into our ears.
The solution to the urban and agrarian communities’ separation was, I thought, developing a willingness to meet and dialogue with each other; farmers and people in Limon, Kiowa and elsewhere talking to Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans in Denver and other parts of Colorado and America.
I visited many health-care givers across the eastern plains of Colorado and went to lunch with the doctors in Strasburg, Limon, Sterling and Elizabeth to name a few. In many of these places, I got to talk with the locals; our conversations were always interesting and informative. These people are the salt of the earth.
In the end, the friendship between a white farmer and a Black African surgeon doesn’t allow me to make sweeping conclusions, other than to say that we should endeavor to befriend our rural neighbors.
Obviously if all groups of Americans opened themselves up to “intentional friendship,” ours would be a much better America.
Like my friend, the majority of Americans do not relish the dissension and daily harangues that pass for dialogue on our airwaves, television and internet. Rather, they desire friendship and harmony.
Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education.