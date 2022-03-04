Wanda James wants to be the next University of Colorado Regent for the Denver-based 1st Congressional District. Central to her campaign is “her experience as a cannabis business owner,” highlighted in her first video released last week.
As the nation’s first African American woman legally licensed to sell cannabis, James, a prominent player in Democratic politics, is a marijuana industry pioneer. Yet in 2021, her company was among the small percentage in Colorado’s industry cited for failing an underage compliance check — in which the state makes sure retailers aren’t selling to minors.
According to records from Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division, Simply Pure Colorado, LLC (and naming one owner, Wanda James) agreed to an “Assurance of Voluntary Compliance” on Feb. 25, 2021. The reason: “On August 20, 2019, an underage operative who was under the age of 21 presented his valid Colorado Instruction Permit to employees of Simply Pure, to obtain entry into the Restricted Access Area and to purchase retail marijuana.”
Like the tobacco and liquor industries, pot shops are subject to random regulatory compliance checks. According to an email then-division director Jim Burack sent to James on Jan. 10, 2020, obtained via an open records request, “On a monthly basis we check anywhere from 20 to 60 businesses, and within this Denver region we have a total of 258 retail stores we check.”
With a 97% average compliance rate by Colorado’s industry as a whole, it’s noteworthy James’ company was cited for an underage violation. If anybody knows cannabis rules and regulations, proper industry conduct and the importance of acting responsibly, it’s Wanda James. She has extensive experience in marijuana industry regulation — and in the political world.
After she managed Jared Polis’ 2006 congressional campaign and served on Barack Obama’s 2008 National Finance Committee, James and her husband, Scott Durrah, jumped into Colorado’s medical marijuana industry with a dispensary. In 2014, the couple established their recreational cannabis company, Simply Pure Colorado.
She served on Polis’ gubernatorial transition team, focusing on marijuana policy, and previously on then-Gov. Hickenlooper’s task force for implementing Amendment 64, which legalized recreational pot.
Even so, Simply Pure was cited — and James pulled out all the stops. Email correspondence reveals unusual back-and-forths that lasted well over a year until the final agreement.
Before Burack’s Jan. 10, 2020 email, James disparaged the compliance checks. “I truly hope that Colorado’s first Black owned dispensary is not being treated differently than every other dispensary,” she wrote him.
In follow-ups, Burack explained their “risk-based approach” to determine whether to initiate a compliance check. If a check fails, re-checks must take place in the following two quarters. Requisite re-checks took place on Dec. 18, 2019, and Jan. 10, 2020, with no repeat violations. “It’s fair to say that as those re-checks are successful a licensee moves down the priority list,” he said.
However, this was far from over. Months later, on Nov. 10, 2020, James’ associate, Hashim Coates, emailed Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office, requesting a personal call between James and Weiser.
“There is an issue of targeting and abuse of power that she needs to discuss with him,” alleged Coates, who manages James’ regent campaign and previously aided Weiser’s first AG bid.
James and Coates work closely together in the cannabis space, as well. Coates is executive director at Black, Brown & Red Badged, a “coalition of licensed Black and brown marijuana business owners.” James is its founder and registered agent. (Red Badged has been delinquent with the Secretary of State since November 30, 2021.)
Responding to Coates, a deputy AG asked James to explain their issue to ensure it wouldn’t violate any rules concerning ongoing investigations.
Again, James brought up race. She accused the Marijuana Enforcement Division of “not following its own guidelines on the number of underage compliance checks on Colorado’s first Black owned dispensary,” claiming “bias and unfair targeting against Simply Pure Colorado.” She attached a letter signed by “numerous … elected officials of color.”
“It is our position that businesses of color in Colorado should not be the target of an unfair and potentially liable process to limit growth,” James declared.
While she didn’t get her audience with Weiser, his staff participated in at least one conversation. James ultimately signed the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance four months later. The agreement was “not an admission of violation(s),” but an affirmative promise that Simply Pure will follow the law.
According to division statistics, Assurances of Voluntary Compliance are quite rare. Of their 100-plus state orders issued in 2021, James’ is the only one listed. Even then, most assurances entail fines of at least $500. She wasn’t fined.
Meanwhile, documents show two Simply Pure employees had their licenses suspended in 2020 (thereby losing their jobs) due to the underage incident. Does James believe her employees’ punishment was fair compared to her own slap on the wrist?
More than half of CU’s undergraduates are below age 21. James’ regent campaign is built on cannabis. Will she understand if the public looks suspiciously at a candidate who was cited by the state concerning underage cannabis sales?
James’ agreement apparently amounted to no more than the state asking her to promise she’ll follow the law. Is it possible James’ long political association with Polis helped her avoid significant penalties, like loss of license?
(I emailed similar questions to James and received no response by press time.)
Coloradans are in desperate need of credible, responsible public servants. When a candidate tells voters to look at her business experience — especially in a controversial industry — that experience must embody credibility and integrity. Does Wanda James meet that standard?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.