The Rockies can soon enjoy relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.
Manager Bud Black said that over 85 percent of tier one employees have been vaccinated. Tier one consists of any person with field access, including players, coaches, trainers and front office staff.
Major league baseball encouraged all teams to help employees get vaccination. Relaxed restrictions include no longer having to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen, stopping the use of tracking devices and restoring use of full clubhouse amenities, including saunas and video game systems. Teams can begin doing so two weeks after the last dose if they received Moderna or Pfizer or two weeks after the first and only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“I'm not a doctor, but from what I read and and listen to, the vaccines are great and are really helping the pandemic come to a halt,” Black said.
Players at the alternative training site and minor league players and staff have also received vaccines. In Colorado, eligibility opened for all adults over the age of 16 last week.
New alternative training site
The Rockies moved their alternative training site from Double Angel Ballpark in Parker, Colorado to Salt Rivers Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. The move gives the team the ability to play games against other alternative training site teams before the Triple-A season starts next month.
The weather is also more consistent in Arizona than Colorado and the facility gives them more options for what they can do. Minor league camp, which was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, is also taking place there.
Injury Updates
Chris Owings, who left the game after the fifth inning on Wednesday night, still has some tightness in his right hamstring. He worked with a trainer on Thursday morning, and Black said that he was optimistic that this is just a short term ailment.
Owings went 3 for 3 at the plate before he was removed.