Colorado and Colorado State will resume a men's basketball series after a three-year hiatus.

The meeting for in-state rivals will take place Dec. 8 in Boulder. For the Buffaloes, the game against the Rams will be one of six in the nonconference schedule against teams that advanced to the postseason last season.

The Colorado nonconference slate, released Thursday, also includes a game against Tennessee — the reigning SEC Tournament champions and a No. 3-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament — in Nashville on Nov. 13 and the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., where the Buffaloes will face UMass on Nov. 17 and either Texas A&M or Murray State on Nov. 18.

Colorado went 21-12 last season and lost to St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NIT.

The Buffaloes will play five nonconference games away from home, but only a contest at Grambling State (Nov. 11) will be a true road game.

The Rams, who went 25-6 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, hosted the last meeting of the series against Colorado on Dec. 13, 2019, falling 56-48.

CU leads the all-time series with CSU 92-40, including a 55-10 mark at home. The teams have split the past six meetings, dating back to 2014.

Colorado’s home schedule also includes Northern Colorado (Dec. 18), marking the fifth meeting since coach Tad Boyle, a Greeley native, made the move from UNC to CU following the 2010 season.

Colorado non-conference schedule

Nov. 7 UC Riverside

Nov. 11 at Grambling State

Nov. 13 vs. Tennessee (in Nashville)

Nov. 17 vs. UMass (Myrtle Beach Invitational)

Nov. 18 vs. Texas A&M/Murray State (Myrtle Beach Invitational)

Nov. 20 vs. TBA (Myrtle Beach Invitational)

Nov. 27 Yale

Dec. 8 Colorado State

Dec. 15 North Alabama

Dec. 18 Northern Colorado

Dec. 21 Southern Utah

(home games unless noted)