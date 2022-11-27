During the COVID-19 pandemic, a veil was lifted from the public school system. For the first time, remote learning offered a genuine glimpse into the classroom — an opportunity to see what is being taught and how it’s presented. For many parents, this experience was an eyeopener. For Lori Gimelshteyn, it was a wakeup call. “I came to the realization that I was sending my children into an environment where a politically-charged agenda was being pushed,” she told me.
Meanwhile, students’ learning outcomes suffered. Colorado’s results for the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as “the nation’s report card” — revealed the state’s lowest scores in over a decade. Just one in three students in both fourth and eighth grades posted proficient in math.
Colorado’s CMAS tests likewise measured shocking student performance declines, deteriorating to levels of six or seven years ago. Just 43% of students met or exceeded expectations in literacy. In Denver Public Schools, the opportunity gap is especially acute. For example, only 5% of Black and Hispanic third-graders are reading at grade level, compared with 30% of white students. Overall, just 26% of Black and 24% of Hispanics met or exceeded literacy targets, while 72% of white students did. This is unacceptable.
Fed up with a perpetual sense of loss and aggravation, Gimelshteyn recently founded the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN), a statewide education nonprofit dedicated to mobilizing parents and advocating parental rights in kids’ education.
“I started CPAN to unify parent groups across the state to restore the parent’s voice in education,” Gimelshteyn explained. “CPAN supports parents’ rights by providing tools and resources to become informed and engaged in their own child’s education.” For the married mother of two, this is personal. “I had blind trust in my children’s school system,” Gimelshteyn lamented to attendees of CPAN’s packed-house launch event on Nov. 13. “You can no longer passively send your children to school. You must be engaged to be informed.” (Disclaimer: I was one of CPAN’s education “Champion Award” winners at this event.)
A growing number of parents like Gimelshteyn are beyond disappointed with the political agenda they believe is increasingly entrenched in schools — concerned in part with how some “culture war” issues (such as race and sexual identity) are addressed. Likewise, they worry that this diverts the focus from the fundamentals while student achievement craters.
Many parents feel left out of the conversation, believing their concerns are too often ignored and discounted. They find growing difficulties in accessing curriculum, a challenge I explored in a September column and which exposes a need for school districts to “affirm parents’ right to know exactly what their children are learning (through curriculum transparency) and empower them to act accordingly if they have concerns.”
Collectively, these problems have generated greater skepticism and distrust among parents toward their kids’ schools and school districts. In an energetic and positive keynote speech to the CPAN audience, Dr. Alveda King channeled these sentiments.
“We must protect parents’ rights to know what our children are learning and give them a voice in deciding what is best for our children through curriculum transparency and accountability,” she stated.
“Education is a civil rights issue of our time,” Dr. King added. This has been a truism since the 1960s, when her uncle, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., helped lead the Civil Rights Movement. Today, it is crucial that we get this right to ensure the greatest possible access to, and value from, a child’s education.
Parent-teacher relationships are fundamental to this mission. How else can the opportunity and achievement gaps be addressed without cultivating partnerships between children’s primary stakeholders — their parents — and the teachers who spend most of the school day with them? “I think for sure there needs to be more collaboration between parents and teachers to address the opportunity gap and access to curriculum, with an understanding that the best-prepared and best-paid teachers will make that happen,” Julie Bañuelos told me.
Bañuelos is a former teacher and was a recent finalist for a vacancy on Denver’s school board. “Opening dialogue from both sides, teachers and parents, might be a start because I feel that has been lost,” she added.
You may not necessarily agree with some of the concerns that parents may hold. Yet, if we are to collectively improve education, close learning gaps and build a better, more prosperous society, parents and teachers alike must be included and work collaboratively to ensure educational excellence. This should be common ground.
Mike Peterson, president of the Douglas County School Board, once put this objective succinctly: “Put the parents and teachers back in a mutually respectful partnership with each other for the student’s success.”
The trending decline in educational performance directly mirrors the decrease in respect for parents’ rights. Fortunately, through organizations like CPAN, parents are starting to reassert their position as, in Gimelshteyn’s words, “the primary voice and decision maker for their own children.”
Just as teachers deserve appreciation and support for their dedicated efforts, schools must ensure parents feel their voices are heard — and finally resolve the link between declining student performance and parental exclusion.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.