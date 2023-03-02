Colorado has experienced a housing shortage for more than 10 years, and elected officials keep producing legislation that disincentivizes new construction. House Bill 23-1115, introduced this session, would allow for enacting local rent-control ordinances, and other proposed legislation would allow for growth controls; for excessive affordable housing fees; for limitations on free-market solutions to amenities for residents, and inclusionary zoning ordinances. All of these programs limit the development of new housing stock and further reduce affordability.

Affordable housing and rent control are a top issue in our state, and especially at the Capitol as the 2023 legislative session has gotten underway. Rent control is detrimental because it is a price control. The fact that it does not work has been proven repeatedly. From San Francisco to New York, every time rent control policies have been put in place, housing actually becomes more expensive; yet, it is still being proposed here in Colorado.

Price controls, in their long history of failed policy, have caused nothing but shortages, arbitrary rationing, and the loss of production for the product they are being applied toward, according to the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee. The U.S. airline industry is an excellent example of what happens when price controls are removed. With the removal of the Civil Aeronautics Aviation Board, which set airline fares prior to the industry’s deregulation, today’s airfares are half of what was charged in 1978. In fact, in 1974 an airline could not charge less than $1,442, inflation adjusted, for a flight from New York to Los Angeles. Keep in mind studies show that only 20% of the population in 1965 experienced air travel, whereas by the turn of the century over one-half of the population booked a round-trip airfare annually. In 2011, three times the passengers flew compared to 1970. All outcomes for deregulating airfares parallel what happens when you remove price controls or do not let them become enacted in the first place.

Recently, St. Paul, Minnesota enacted rent control and, within three months of implementation, building permits plunged 80%. According to the Minnesota Post the new regulation stalled the development of new housing to the point the city council has called for changes in the new ordinance to mitigate the loss of new housing development. From a fiscal standpoint, rent control is also known to reduce property values and, in turn, reduce property tax revenues. It is known that in the 1980s rental restrictions were responsible for a $4 billion reduction in property values in New York. Per NMHC the reduction in values resulted in assessments costing the city $370 million in tax revenue. The loss of tax revenue will have adverse effects on not just housing availability but also will limit funding across the board in Colorado, including education, which is predominantly funded through property taxes. A reduction in funding education has implications for the future of Colorado, especially knowing our state has one of the lowest education funding rates in the U.S. The ill-conceived price control called rent control will not only be detrimental to our housing stock, but it will also have negative impacts on future funding derived from property taxes.

Rent control proponents tell the public they are only giving local control back to the municipalities. However, the acts of one community will impact others within the state and region which is why preemption of rent control by the state is the best policy. Study after study also shows that trying to control the fee-market with price capping will only make matters worse. Rent control increases shortages and sends development to neighboring towns/counties, thus, creating mobility issues for renters. The only answer for the current housing shortage is to create statewide funding and stop local municipalities from limiting the development of new housing.

What are the best solutions? First and foremost, remove barriers to high-density residential development to increase the production of housing. In a recent study, Colorado is short 127,000 housing units. Data suggests that the under-production of housing within the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area is 64,000 units.

Second, we should review all regulations imposed throughout the state to reduce the cost of housing. A study performed in 2022 showed that regulations accounted for 40% of the cost to construct a new housing unit.

Third, we must stop the passage of legislation that negatively affects the consumer through price controls in all forms such as rent control, inclusionary zoning, limits on ancillary fees charged to residents as well as other regulations that unnecessarily increase the cost to develop and operate a housing unit.

Finally, funding at a state level is a must as the private sector will never be able to overcome the current deficit or future demand. The Colorado legislature has set up funding for affordable housing, however as noted above, the state is short 127,000 housing units, and the funding that is in place will never meet the demand. The best way to fund all affordable housing programs such as vouchers and the development of new housing is a stable revenue source such as a statewide mill-levy.

I encourage all elected officials to stop passing legislation that does not address the true problem and sincerely engage in meaningful discussions with housing providers to come up with solutions that allow our housing stock to keep up with today’s demands and tomorrow’s housing needs.