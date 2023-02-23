HB23-1115 would eliminate Colorado’s statewide prohibition of municipal rent control, in place since 1980. In this legislative session of horribles, it would not merely repeal a section of the Colorado Revised Statutes, it would attempt to repeal the laws of economics — as hopeless and delusional as attempting to repeal the law of gravity.

Rent control is a terrible idea, not only because it doesn’t work, but because all of its effects hurt the people it is allegedly supposed to help.

Because the returns are lower than expected for property owners, rent control reduces investment both in new housing and in maintenance of existing rental stock, meaning that housing supply stagnates, and controlled property steadily becomes less appealing to live in, especially for those at the lower end of the income scale.

A study of what happened when rent control was repealed in Cambridge, Massachusetts shows that this ends up depressing property values, even in those properties not directly controlled. As a side note this means that for the duration of control, it will mean lower property tax revenue than anticipated for the city.

Worse, the benefits don’t reach the people they’re intended to. People end up renting apartments they don’t need merely because they’re available at substantially below-market rates, and it’s a means either of saving more money to buy a home, or of living closer to the city center. A study of St. Paul’s experience with rent control showed that those beneficiaries tend to be white and higher-income. At the same time, the property-owners who shoulder most of the burden tend to be lower-income. So rent control ends up being wealth redistribution, to be sure, but upward redistribution, from lower-income to higher-income individuals. All of this means that rent control, far from providing security and stability, ends up making the city less affordable and more economically stratified than it was before.

Unfortunately, the idea appears to be gaining some traction in Denver. In the first mayoral debate, most of the major candidates opposed it, but Lisa Calderón openly supported it, while Rep. Leslie Herod, unaccountably, didn’t answer the question. In the second mayoral debate, most candidate reiterated their stances, but Rep. Herod said that it should be “on the table,” the closest she’s come to articulating a position on nearly any major issue.

Surprisingly, the mayoral candidate who has best articulated the problems with rent control is Denver state Sen. Chris Hansen, who simultaneously believes that the city government is smart and powerful enough prevent climate change. In his debate remarks, he pointed out that both New York and San Francisco had had bad experiences with rent control. He might have added Los Angeles, meaning that it has failed to create housing affordability in the three most densely-populated counties in the country.

The situation with the candidates for the at-large City Council seat is even worse. Former state Senator Penfield Tate has supported the idea for decades; Sarah Parady supported it, and current state Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez is actually a co-sponsor of the House bill.

All of the candidates, when asked if they wanted to “explore” the idea, said yes, even those who brand themselves as not progressives. This is how bad ideas gain momentum, when those who do oppose them in principle are reluctant to say so out loud.

I reached out to my own city councilman, Amanda Sawyer, for a position, and found her to be unresponsive, first answering that she believed in local control, and then refusing to comment even in principle about the idea, without specific city legislation in front of her. There will, of course, be no such specific legislation before the election.

Even Gov. Polis has expressed skepticism of the House bill, probably because it would interfere with his own top-down plans for remaking how you live. Local media reports are that he favors state centralization of land-use policy in order to facilitate regional planning — a level of government that exists nowhere in the state constitution. Bills permitting rent control or other municipal anti-landlord measures would complicate that effort.

As of this writing, the bill passed out of the House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee on an 8-5, near-party-line vote and is headed for consideration on the House floor. Should the bill become law, and should Denver’s government take advantage of it, it would also complicate property-ownership, depress tax revenue, lower property values, and reduce rental options for the people they purport to assist. Let’s hope we don’t go down that path.

Joshua Sharf is a senior fellow in fiscal policy for the Independence Institute in Denver, focusing on public pensions and data-driven analysis of other policy areas. He holds an MBA and a MS in finance from the University of Denver.