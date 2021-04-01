Reliever Jhoulys Chacín had options when he was released from the Yankees last week. But the Rockies were the first team to call, and Chacín didn't want to miss a chance to return to the place where his career first started over a decade ago.
The Rockies brought Chacín in on Wednesday night to evaluate him, then signed him shortly after, adding him to the opening day roster with just hours to spare. The team designated Jairo Diaz for assignment to make room.
"It's home for me,” Chacín said. “It's where I grew up. I'm just happy to be back."
Chacín will be used as a long reliever and potentially as a starter with Kyle Freeland out for at least a month with a shoulder sprain. Chacín also adds more experience to a very young Rockies roster.
“Very limited service time for some of these fellas or no service time at all,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “It’s good to bring in an experienced arm who is capable of starting.”
Chacín was signed by the Rockies in 2004 as an international free agent and made his debut in 2009. In 2010, he led all National League rookies in strikeouts with 138.
From there, things took a turn. He was released from the Rockies in 2015 and spent time with the Indians, Diamondbacks, Braves, Angels, Padres, Brewers, Red Sox, Braves and the Yankees.
“All these years when I’ve been with different teams and different situations, it teaches you a lot,” he said. “To go through difficult times, you learn a lot about anything. I always appreciated the opportunity.”
Chacín’s fastball can hit anywhere between 90 to 93 MPH. His breaking ball is his most used pitch, and he has the ability to manipulate the spin and control the speed. He also has a changeup in his arsenal.
He pitched just five innings in 2020, allowing six hits and four runs. Chacín said the most he pitched in spring training was three innings, but that he’s prepared to be used as a starter or long reliever.
“I feel like I’m ready for anything,” he said. “Whenever they need me, I’ll be ready for it.”