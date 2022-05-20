Former Aurora Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson has some explaining to do.
As the domestic partner of Robin Niceta — who has been criminally charged for allegedly falsifying a child sexual abuse claim against Wilson’s most vocal political critic — Wilson is too close for comfort. Aurora residents have questions. Valid ones.
Aurorans have been wondering if the city’s now-former police chief — fired last month by Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly — and a senior Arapahoe County child protective services official colluded to remove the child of a political opponent. If Wilson was not party to the alleged crime of her girlfriend, what did she know and when did she know it?
I reached out to Wilson’s attorney, Paula Greisen, in an attempt to get answers. Greisen’s email reply late Wednesday stated only, “Chief Wilson had no involvement in any of the alleged events described in the affidavit. She is confident that the justice system will deal with those issues as required by law.”
A blanket denial by a former public official — issued through a lawyer — leaves much room for skepticism. It would mean a lot more if Wilson directly faced the scrutiny of the press and public — perhaps at a news conference — rather than staying safely sequestered behind her attorney.
I repeat: Wilson has some explaining to do.
On May 4, Niceta quit her job at Arapahoe County — just one day after being interviewed by Sergeant Johnnie Turnidge of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. The interview was part of an inquiry into who called in a false claim against Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky. The claim sparked a 15-day CPS investigation — 15 days in which Jurinsky was forced to agonize over the overwhelming fear of losing her child. Fifteen days in which her family’s lives were turned upside down.
“You involve someone’s child, it will bring you to your knees faster — faster — than you can get down on your knees to pray about it,” Jurinsky told radio host Steffan Tubbs Monday.
The investigation into the call resulted in felony and misdemeanor charges against Niceta this week for allegedly reporting the anonymous claim with her employer. Niceta’s purported Jan. 28 call appears to be retaliation for comments Jurinsky made on Tubbs’ radio show one day prior, in which Jurinsky had blasted Wilson as “trash” and called for her to be fired.
“Let’s be clear,” I wrote Wednesday. “Niceta, the partner of then-sitting police chief Wilson, weaponized her own job at child protective services — an agency intended to protect children — to target a political opponent (Jurinsky) by ripping her two-year-old boy from his loving home and mother.”
Following the tragic death in 2019 of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man who was in police custody, the public demanded accountability of its law enforcement.
Wilson eagerly went above and beyond, even embracing a stringent consent decree with the attorney general without resistance.
Today, Aurora residents deserve a full accounting from their former chief law enforcement officer over a crime allegedly committed by her significant other. It’s also a crime that appears to have been committed on the chief’s behalf — reasonably raising questions about whether the chief herself was involved.
Will Wilson be so accommodating this time? Or now that she is no longer police chief — now that she is being paid a cushy severance by the city — will she remain hidden?
According to the nine-page arrest warrant, the investigator found that Niceta’s phone log from Jan. 28 — the day she allegedly called in the false Jurinsky claim — shows four calls to Wilson, who was police chief at the time. In her May 3 interview, Niceta conceded Wilson was the only other adult who had access to her phone. “I understand, but it wasn’t me,” she said.
There would be less cause for questioning Wilson if, say, Niceta was accused of shoplifting. No one could reasonably conclude in such a case that it pertains to their relationship. But in this criminal case, the entire basis of Niceta’s alleged, illegal act is retribution — vengeance for Vanessa Wilson, allegedly, in Niceta’s eyes.
These facts thrust the relationship between Wilson and Niceta into the center of it all. While the burden of proof is on the state in the justice system, in the court of public trust, the burden is upon Aurora’s former top cop to publicly assert her innocence and provide the public with an explanation. A police chief must be above reproach.
When Wilson held an April press conference decrying her termination as Aurora’s chief of police, Niceta stood by her side. “There should not be partisan politics in public safety,” Wilson declared. Politics, she claimed, was the basis for her termination.
The current moment proves neither Twombly nor Jurinsky was the one playing politics — or weaponizing systems intended to protect children.
This whole affair has shaken the public’s faith, not only in Wilson’s tenure as police chief but also in the competence of a county agency whose pivotal role is to investigate credible allegations of child sexual abuse.
It is now up to the city’s former police chief to clear the air. There are questions only she can answer.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.