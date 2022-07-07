For University of Colorado regents, free speech and viewpoint diversity are guiding principles. With the likely addition of Wanda James to the Board of Regents this November, CU is risking its recent progress toward protecting free speech on campus.
Even more, James’ democratic socialist ideals, together with her expressed desire to “defund the police” and her close associations with radicals including Elisabeth Epps and Tay Anderson, reveal an opportunist who has demonstrated no interest in enhancing education – only her business ventures and ideological agenda.
James is a recreational marijuana industry pioneer. Since she and her husband, Scott Durrah, established Simply Pure Colorado in 2014, James has navigated the difficult waters of a cannabis industry legal in Colorado but which faces significant hurdles, especially with banking.
On Saturday, after securing the Democratic nomination for Denver’s CU regent, James eagerly tweeted, “DISPENSARY OWNER WINS!” Why does a candidate’s status as a legal pot shop owner qualify her to be a regent?
Earlier this year, James was the most prominent opponent to testify in the State Senate against legislation which would have corrected the failure of Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division to adequately restore compliance checks to pre-pandemic levels.
In her testimony opposing SB149, she acknowledged “one underage check where somebody was let back in the back, but there was no violation given by the city or the state.”
With a 97% average compliance rate in Colorado, it’s noteworthy that her company was cited for an underage violation. James agreed to an “Assurance of Voluntary Compliance” on Feb. 25, 2021. The agreement was “not an admission of violation(s),” but reflected an affirmative promise that her company will follow the law.
“Assurances of Voluntary Compliance aren’t common; James’ agreement was the only one issued in 2021,” I explained on April 29. “It’s also mystifying that an industry pioneer and veteran would have to promise to follow the law. Two of her employees had their licenses suspended (thereby losing their jobs) due to the incident, while James and her co-owners faced none of the typical penalties.”
Most industry folks wouldn’t get off so easy, but after Simply Pure was cited, James pulled out all the stops.
James managed Jared Polis’s 2006 congressional campaign and was part of Barack Obama’s 2008 National Finance Committee. She served on then-Gov.John Hickenlooper’s task force for implementing Amendment 64, which legalized recreational pot. Later, James joined Polis’s gubernatorial transition team for marijuana policy.
“There is an issue of targeting and abuse of power that she needs to discuss with him,” James’ regent campaign manager, Hashim Coates, alleged in a 2020 email to Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office. Did James and Coates allege the state of Colorado targeted her due to race?
In addition to his close work with James in the cannabis and political spaces, Coates has mentored and worked as a paid operative for controversial Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson. Last year, Coates publicly called an 18-year-old DPS graduate who had protested Anderson a “lil lying-ass racist” and compared her to the Columbine High School killers.
After she was cited, James personally alleged the marijuana regulator was “not following its own guidelines on the number of underage compliance checks on Colorado’s first Black owned dispensary,” claiming “bias and unfair targeting against Simply Pure Colorado.” She declared, “It is our position that businesses of color in Colorado should not be the target of an unfair and potentially liable process to limit growth.”
Now, according to the website Yellow Scene, CU Boulder researchers are studying the effects of cannabis supplements – so, “James hopes to have open discussions around plant medicine through her position on the board.”
“I look forward to having healthy discussions and being a part of the conversations that move the whole CU system,” she said.
James has a history of leveraging her privilege and political influence to benefit her business. Is this legal marijuana dealer’s candidacy a ploy to generate more business opportunities for her?
Likewise, James seems eager to advance her radicalism over what will serve the best interests of students. Last week, she celebrated her Democratic primary win at Stoney’s Cantina alongside Elisabeth Epps, who won her primary for House District 6.
Amid an out-of-control crimewave plaguing communities with record auto and property theft, the fentanyl crisis and skyrocketing violent crime, Epps seeks “abolitionist” criminal justice policies that have exacerbated the malaise. James is on record sharing such views.
Recently, the watchdog StopAntisemitism.org sounded the alarm about Epps and her antisemitic history. “I want to be a Jewish lawyer billionaire pro-sports team owner when I grow up. 1 down, 3 to go,” she wrote in one revolting tweet.
“It is incumbent upon all members of the Jewish community — and all Colorado citizens of good faith — to say NO to this apostle of hatred towards the Jewish state,” 30 Colorado Jewish leaders penned in an open letter condemning Epps. James has not wavered in her support.
Whether it is her own extremist views, or those actions and views expressed by her allies, Wanda James’ candidacy doesn’t offer a ringing sense of inclusivity. The dogmatic attitudes made clear by James and her comrades reflect a fundamental denial of this tenet.
If elected regent, James’ approach will have a chilling effect on campus speech and student diversity – all while she uses the position to pursue business profit for herself.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.