Veterans Day is a time to thank the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to serving our country. Many Coloradans are aware our state proudly operates six active military bases and serves as the training epicenter for the next generation of Air Force officers at the United States Air Force Academy.
But what many people do not necessarily think about is what happens after U.S. service members come home. Tens of thousands of veterans work among us in our communities. At HealthONE, we are proud to be a part of a national employer, HCA Healthcare, that prioritizes hiring veterans, active-duty personnel and military spouses.
Just last year, Ryan Thornton, a Colorado native and former captain in the United States Air Force, was appointed chief nursing executive of HealthONE. Ryan oversees nursing services across all our facilities in the Denver metropolitan area. The dedication to service instilled in veterans like Ryan are the same qualities our hospitals look for in providing care to patients.
We are proud to have so many military-connected personnel throughout HealthONE’s hospital system, and in learning more about their experiences we have come to understand how critically important mental health care is.
At HealthONE, mental health was a pillar of service for our colleagues and the patients we serve even before the pandemic. But caring for our mental and emotional wellbeing has taken even more priority as we continue to navigate the impact of a deadly global virus. For our nurses, as an example, we offer free and unlimited 24/7 confidential phone access to counselors for help with managing stress and anxiety, self-care, and the trauma of caring for patients with COVID-19.
But we also know how important mental health services are for Colorado’s military, those returning from combat, and our first responder community. To further help, next year, we are launching First Light, borrowing insights we’ve learned directly from our veterans and service members.
When a military unit is protecting their perimeter, they conduct what is known as “stand to.” This is the time of day the perimeter is most vulnerable to the enemy — it is quite literally the early hours before first light. Military units have designated personnel to protect the perimeter during this time in which dark turns to light. Shortly after the sun rises, the unit is then ordered to stand down, as the threat lessens and the unit can return to regular operations within the perimeter for the day.
Our program, First Light, will provide veterans, active-duty military, and first responders time to heal and learn the skills to return to the regular operation of his or her own life after a time of hardship.
As a part of this program, weekly, closed-group meetings will be offered and facilitated by licensed therapists who specialize in trauma. Through these conversations veterans will learn to manage symptoms related to trauma they were exposed to on the job. First Light will help our former and current service members in Colorado navigate anxiety, depression, anger, and substance use.
Veterans Day is a time to reflect and honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s bravest. We know that many U.S. veterans grapple with what are often “invisible” wounds, which is why a focus on mental health should not be forgotten. At HealthONE we are grateful for the many veterans we have the privilege of working with and learning from.
We will continue to prioritize providing the mental health tools needed for our own colleagues, as well as Colorado’s military-connected community as a whole.
Tracie Klassen serves as the vice president of nursing operations at HCA Healthcare Continental Division in Denver, and is former director at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.