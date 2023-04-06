A couple of weeks ago marked what many in Denver are now hailing as the three-year anniversary of “prohibition,” where leadership in the city of Denver and Colorado’s state government briefly shut down liquor and pot shops for the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. After lobbyist arm-twisting, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock bent the knee and kept both industries open for business.

They forbade people from attending church services or holding funerals for their loved ones, but that concern disappeared when people wanted to get buzzed or stoned.

Initially, Polis rightly declared that dispensaries were not essential businesses. But within one week he reversed course, caved to industry pressure, and allowed recreational and medical dispensaries to resume operations. Hancock caved even quicker, succumbing in two hours.

It’s revealing that Polis’ executive order placed marijuana dispensaries in the “critical retail” category alongside grocery stores, rather than in the “health care operations” category alongside pharmacies. Polis was catering to the bottom line, not the interests of health.

But not much discussion was made of rationale given – clearly, by the liquor and weed industry’s lobbyists – that “health” was the real reason.

You see, both Polis and Hancock argued it was necessary to keep liquor and pot stores open to prevent people addicted to alcohol and marijuana from suffering withdrawals and heading to hospitals, where COVID patients were being prioritized. Notably, their decision backfired because more people began drinking more heavily during the pandemic. “There’s a lot of drinking out there right now,” said Dr. John Burton of the University of Colorado School of Medicine in February 2021. “As a consequence, places like liver centers and hospitals are already seeing more people coming in.”

In other words – just the opposite of the rationale for keeping them open – leaving liquor stores open led to more alcohol-related hospitalizations.

Moreover, consider that alcohol-related deaths in Colorado surged, increasing 27% from 2,405 deaths in 2019 to 3,051 in 2020. This is especially troubling because Colorado already had the country’s sixth-worst rate of alcohol-related deaths prior to the pandemic. It could be argued that the decision to keep alcohol stores open led to a significant increase in alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations in the state.

Setting aside the failure to achieve a reduction in alcohol and marijuana-related strain on the health system, let us consider their supposed concern for the levels of addiction and consumption of alcohol and weed in Colorado. In the past three years, have we seen any aggressive statewide campaign to reduce alcohol and marijuana use – to prevent strain on the health system? During his State of the State address, did we hear Gov. Polis outline his strategy to treat what he acknowledged during the pandemic as this raging crisis of drug use that could inundate our hospitals?

The answer to those questions is an ominous, “No.” In marking pot and liquor shops as “essential,” it is glaringly obvious that they put profit before principle and caved to financial influence, not an altruistic desire to help individuals with substance use disorder.

More than one-third of mom-and-pop shops across Colorado were forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the marijuana and alcohol industry had record years.

As I warned in these pages in April 2020, “Colorado’s leadership should ask the marijuana industry to tighten their belts like the rest of us.” Unfortunately, they chose to listen to the lobbyists and ignore everyday Coloradans.

It’s time to get serious about the substance use crises that face our state, and listen to real public health professionals — not the industry — for what is needed.

Luke Niforatos is executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana and the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions.