Last week in this column, I urged Colorado parents to pay attention to a terrible proposed bill that would make schools more dangerous for children. Thank goodness the bill was withdrawn after the uproar by community leaders, law enforcement and parents.
One parent that spoke out about it is a friend of mine, now a warrior for school safety, Max Schachter.
His son attended school in a Florida district that had a policy similar to the proposed Colorado legislation. Broward County, through “Policy 5006,” allowed students convicted of serious crimes to go back into their classroom, and strongly encourages principals not to report incidents to law enforcement.
So, what happened?
It was incredible! Crime statistics in schools went down dramatically (because it wasn’t being reported), and the superintendent became a rock star speaking all over the country in support of their new “restorative justice” program.
Because of this new policy, between 2014 and 2017, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School reported ZERO incidents of bullying, harassment, physical attacks, threats, and intimidation to the Florida Department of Education. That’s right, ZERO. Now that’s progress, right??!
Of course, there’s the other “thing” that happened. A student accumulated 55 disciplinary incidents. The assistant principals at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School didn’t have him arrested. They instead decided to ban him from bringing a backpack to school because they worried he’d bring a weapon to school and do something horrific.
And that’s exactly what this monster did. He walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and shot 34 people. 17 people were murdered. One of them was Max’s son Alex.
So, in a state with a tragic history of school shootings, our Colorado state legislature just tried to pass the same type of policy that removed all consequences and discipline for students committing acts of violence. Gov. Jared Polis even touted this bill in his state of the state earlier this year.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School evil young killer was able to legally buy a gun at 18 because school officials chose not to refer his criminal behavior to police; they didn’t have to, based on this policy. School counselors actually STOPPED a referral for an involuntary psych evaluation by the School Resource Officer.
Let that sink in, our governor and legislature wanted to pass a bill, here in Colorado, that would make it more likely a horrific tragedy would happen again to our children.
And…there’s more. Another terrifying bill was introduced this session that would go a step further – yes, further than that monstrosity of a bill.
SB21-062 would get rid of bail requirements for many serious crimes, including domestic violence, sex crimes, and arson. It would ask sheriffs to keep their jail population as low as possible, and it would stop police from being able to arrest people for various felony crimes including sexual exploitation on a child and assaulting a first responder.
This in a time when crime numbers are going through the roof in Colorado neighborhoods. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s statewide numbers just released are frightening.
• Murder is up 29%.
• Assault is up 17%.
• Violent Crime with a Firearm is up 26%.
• Auto Theft is up 38%.
So why, WHY, are legislators, local municipalities and our governor working so hard to take away our protections when crime rates are skyrocketing? Is this really the best way to address racial injustice, inequity, poverty? It seems the data, and common sense, would say it does the opposite. As they say, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I’d suggest we are speeding down that road recklessly. Just ask my friend Max.
I drove by the King Soopers in Boulder yesterday on my way to a meeting. It wasn’t intentional, or maybe it was subconsciously, as I can’t stop thinking about those lives lost. The same store I stood in front of with my young daughter selling Girl Scout cookies many times. It took my breath away.
The temporary fencing was bending with the weight of the flowers, the signs, left by broken-hearted parents, friends, neighbors. It made me so sad, angry, frustrated, exhausted that this keeps happening, here in our beautiful state.
It seems to be piling on recently. It’s been gut wrenching to see our Capitol vandalized, scary to see nightly reports of auto break-ins on NextDoor, and local news reporting dramatic increases in murder and assault, right in our own neighborhoods. Right where we sold Girl Scout cookies.
I have honestly been trying hard to understand the “why” behind these bills. I can’t find it, I don’t get it, I sure wish our political leaders would let us parents in on this big win we will see if we give up all the firewalls to keep our kids safe. The data has not convinced me that this helps anyone, especially the most oppressed in our communities. All I see are leaders playing politics with our children’s lives, with our beloved neighborhoods, with our beautiful state. Please, just stop.
Heidi Ganahl is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, author and at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, to which she was elected as a Republican in 2016.