A majority of Americans say they think it is appropriate for professional athletes to kneel during the national anthem in protest and use their platforms to speak out on social issues, according to a new Washington Post poll.
The survey released on Thursday signals a substantial shift in public opinion about athlete protests in the years since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
Fifty-six percent of respondents said kneeling in protest was an appropriate way for athletes to bring attention to racial inequality in the U.S., while just 42 percent said it was inappropriate. An even larger percentage of respondents — 62 percent — said professional athletes should use their platforms to discuss national issues. Just 38 percent said they should not express their views on current events.
Roughly 8 in 10 Black Americans said athletes should speak out, and about 70 percent of adults under 50 said the same.
