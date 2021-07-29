Louisville Police Department northwest of Denver searched for a person who torched a police SUV early Sunday morning, law enforcement said.
Officers said the unoccupied cruiser was set on fire near 855 W. Dillon Road around 2:13 a.m. and is suspected as a targeted case of arson, officer said.
Police teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the crime, officers said.
No injuries were reported but police said the cruiser would cost $70,000 to replace.
Police asked those with information to contact Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Any tips leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward, officer said.