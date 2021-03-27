Arvada authorities announced Friday evening that a man caught on video kicking, beating grabbing a dog by the throat will be arraigned in city court April 1.
Police say the man was spotted on a doorbell camera attacking the tan terrier mix dog Monday, and the case resulted in public outcry after the video was shared on social media.
"The city recognizes that this case has generated significant public concern due to related social media posts," Arvada officials said on Facebook. "However, the defendant has a right to due process of law, as does everyone who is charged with a crime."
Arvada authorities charged the man, whose name wasn't released, with two allegations of animal cruelty and with failure to obtain a pet license.
Officials in Arvada were concerned that dog-lovers could interfere with court proceedings against the man.
"Please note that anyone who disrupts court proceedings, rules of court room decorum, or who refuses to obey any admonishment or order of the court either in person or online may be subject to removal from the building and/or the virtual courtroom, or may be found in contempt of court and subject to sanction by the court," the city said on Facebook.