POINT: Ali Thompson and Jess Stainbrook
A man in Denver was driving his car and was pulled over. When the officer contacted him, his speech was slurred, and his hands were unsteady. Suspecting the driver may be intoxicated, the officer asked the man to exit the vehicle. The man had an unsteady gait and could not keep his balance. There was no alcohol in his system when he took a breathalyzer test, but he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. The man has Cerebral Palsy.
What if there was something that discreetly gave the officer information about this man’s disability that would de-escalate this tense situation before it even started? That’s what Colorado HB21-1014 is all about!
80% of people with disabilities have an “invisible” disability, one that cannot be readily seen because of using a visible assistive device such as a wheelchair, hearing aid, or other device. Invisible disabilities include MS, epilepsy, diabetes, deaf or hard-of-hearing, Autism, and other conditions that people are living with every day. In Colorado, the number of people living with invisible disabilities could fill Mile High Stadium almost 15 times!
Colorado’s House Bill 21-1014 is called the Disability ID Symbol and offers three main things:
1. The voluntary option to have a designated disability symbol on a driver’s license or government ID.
2. The voluntary option to have information about a regular driver or passengers’ disability in a database that is available for law enforcement when they query your vehicle’s license plate.
3. Requires training for law enforcement on the symbol.
This bill is important because it provides for an approved government ID that can be used in various situations to help people who are living with disabilities. Our goal is to make invisible disabilities VISIBLE for those who may want or need additional identification help, like in the case of Karen Garner in Loveland who has dementia. This is why the Invisible Disabilities® Association has initiated this bill in Colorado and other states. If the man in our real example had the notation in the database attached to his vehicle registration, the officer could know that the driver may have a disability before he even approached the car, and he would have then had an explanation, other than intoxication, for the signs he was seeing. If this man had a discreet symbol on his driver’s license, perhaps the entire interaction may have gone differently.
Another goal of this bill is to help support our first responders by giving them additional tools to help identify people with invisible disabilities. Law Enforcement officers strive to help their citizens and having the ability to recognize and explain why an encounter is not going the way they expected can help both law enforcement and the person with disabilities.
The ability to include information about passengers’ disabilities in the vehicle registration field gives parents of children with disabilities, peace of mind. If I become incapacitated in an accident, upon running my license plate, the officers will have the information that my child has autism and is non-verbal and can get them any help they need.
The ID symbol is completely voluntary. Some say that this symbol could be used to discriminate, but think about all the people that are currently being discriminated against because they don’t have this ID available. This bill helps people with invisible disabilities to get assistance they need and gives law enforcement another tool to be able to help the citizens of Colorado. This will change lives.
COUNTERPOINT: Patricia Yeager
Recently, the Disability Symbol Identification Document bill (HB21-1014) was introduced in the Colorado General Assembly. The bill adds an option for a person with a disability to request that the department of revenue place a “disability identifier symbol” on their state driver’s license or identification card. The proponents of this bill believe that this symbol will cause police officers to slow down and ask for information from the individual if they are acting strange or cannot respond in the event of being pulled over or stopped. However, this legislation is fraught with problems and takes the wrong approach to supporting law enforcement in interacting with people with disabilities.
Symbols without context have little to no meaning and can lead to confusion. For example, a chili pepper next to a menu item gives no real information about how spicy the meal is. Truly understanding how the food tastes requires a conversation with the server.
Now imagine trying to convey complex information about disability through a simple symbol without additional context. The proposed disability symbol only tells law enforcement that an individual has a disability and to “handle with care.” It cannot convey nuances such as whether that person requires a licensed professional or whether they can function without additional supports. Even more crucial, it cannot provide which steps need to be taken to keep law enforcement and the individual safe.
This bill also invites potential discrimination based on disability. We use our driver’s license when we write checks at businesses, when we open a checking account or get a loan, get on an airplane, or buy liquor, to name a few instances. It would be easy for a person checking the ID to raise questions about whether that person should be doing any of those things.
In addition, the bill does not require proof of a disability. This could lead to abuse of the symbol if individuals without disabilities believe that the symbol grants them additional privileges or special treatment. It also adds yet another layer of complexity to the discussion around eligibility for disability benefits. Devoid of any documentation, the symbol could add more confusion to already complicated public policy conversations.
For decades, the disability community has worked to empower members to speak on their own behalf. They have provided platforms and support so that individuals have a space to disclose their disability when and where they want to. HB21-1014 takes away that right. It reduces people with disabilities to a label instead of recognizing them as unique individuals with diverse backgrounds and needs.
A symbol cannot de-escalate a tense situation. It cannot provide context or promote understanding. Only human beings engaging in real conversations can do that. We need a better approach that involves educating people with disabilities and those in law enforcement about strategies that result in better outcomes.
While peace officers get basic disability awareness training in the Academy, it doesn’t go far enough to provide real understanding of the wide variety of disabilities they may encounter. We owe it to law enforcement to supply them with the additional training and tools they need to do their jobs while keeping themselves and citizens safe. And we owe it to individuals with disabilities to honor their rights and privacy rather than reducing them to faceless labels.
We respectfully ask Colorado representatives to reject this ineffective and discriminatory bill. Instead, we urge members of the General Assembly to use the funds allocated in this bill ($83,000) to establish concrete measures that promote real change, including education, training, and dialogue between law enforcement and the disability community.
Jess Stainbrook is the executive director of the Invisible Disabilities® Association and Ali Thompson is a 20-year law enforcement officer and the mother of two children with special needs. Patricia Yeager, PhD, is the CEO of The Independence Center in Colorado Springs, the local home of civil rights for people with disabilities.