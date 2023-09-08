The writers address the issue of increasing the age to knowingly possess, purchase, or sell a firearm from the age of 18 to 21 years old.

Point: Sage Naumann

The best of intentions often precedes the drafting of the worst policies. Senate Bill 23-169 is no deviation from that rule. The desire to end gun violence — especially when it victimizes our children — is a universal cause. The unjustified ending of life is not only the gravest violation of liberty but violates our shared morality as a nation.

Though raising the age to own a firearm to 21 seems to check the boxes on paper, it falls short in effectiveness and principle.

On effectiveness, the results are inconclusive.

The Rand Corporation’s analysis of the handgun age minimum couldn’t draw a conclusion on whether the policy prevents mass shootings or violent crime, though it found it might reduce suicides.

FBI data isn’t the most comprehensive, but it’s the best we’ve got. According to their latest numbers (2020), 59% of firearm murders were committed with a handgun, where the ownership age is set at 21, compared with just 3% for rifles and 1% for shotguns (a whopping 36% is unknown). Raising the age for rifles and shotguns seems to simply be boiling the frog one degree at a time on gun rights, as handgun murders are still leading the pack decades after the federal government banned the sale to those aged 18 to 21.

On principle, I’ll begin with a rhetorical question. Why not raise the age to 25, 35, 47, or 72?

I understand. We, as a nation, decided to arbitrarily choose 21 as the age at which an individual can vote (which we then reduced to 18). Then, you had to be that age to have a pint, and eventually to have a smoke. Why not guns? Unfortunately, there isn’t much more justification for choosing 21 other than it is consistent with previous policy, and unlike beer and cigarettes, the right to bear arms is a constitutional right.

An 18-year-old is a legal adult. They get the privilege of jail and prison if they violate the law, the privilege to get married (and divorced), to fight in our wars, and vote for the elderly to continue leading our nation (see: last column). Setting the age of adulthood at 18 is also arbitrary, but it is fair in that everybody archives autonomy, agency and liability at the same age. Telling those adults that they get the liability now, but the full autonomy and agency later seems to defeat the point.

The same political party that seeks to raise the age for a constitutional right is also flirting with the idea of lowering the voting age to 16, at least for local elections.

It would be entertaining if it weren’t serious. If we are to set the minimum age to own a firearm at 21, we should also consider raising the age of adulthood.

Or, if some folks on the left desire to be honest about where this is all truly heading, they should debate the repeal of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

For now, the courts have blocked Democrats’ attempt to curtail the constitutional rights of 18-to-20-year-olds. Let’s hope that sticks.

Counterpoint: Lisa LaBriola

Last legislative session, the General Assembly changed state law to increase the age to knowingly possess, purchase, or sell a firearm from the age of 18 to 21 years old. SB23-169 was created with the goal of lowering gun violence that has been increasingly present among our youth.

The bill did take into consideration (exempting) those who are active members of the U.S. armed forces and those who are peace officers or hold a certification from the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T) board.

As a preliminary count, there have been 470 mass shootings in the United States this year alone. An act that is defined by four or more individuals injured or killed in that single circumstance, a number that has continued to increase annually and does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

In addition to this, the general gun deaths among children in the United States have risen by almost half from 2019 to 2021 with 2,590 children having firearms listed on their death certificates as the underlying cause of death.

What’s more disturbing is the breakdown of those numbers: “Homicide was the largest single category of gun deaths among children and teens in 2021, accounting for 60% of the total that year. It was followed by suicide at 32% and accidents at 5%.”

Mental and behavioral health have been recurring topics between my good friend Sage and myself and is a dominant conversation in all areas of government.

The COVID pandemic exacerbated this number with studies showing an increase in anxiety, depression, loneliness, stress, and tension being the most observed among youths.

We know the brain continues to develop throughout adolescence and into early adulthood. With the additional stressors of the pandemic and the absolute ease in which a child can obtain a firearm, wouldn’t we want to increase the age in which one can purchase a weapon to 21?

Wouldn’t we benefit from allowing for more time for cognitive and emotional development, which can help individuals better understand the responsibilities and potential consequences associated with owning a firearm?

This additional time could also contribute to making more informed decisions about gun ownership. As we age so does our impulse control and emotional maturity, wouldn’t we like to offer a deterrent for the impulsive decisions that lead to acts of violence?

Wherever you might land on this debate can we at least start to understand that this is not an all or nothing solution? That it is incumbent upon us to do all that we can to address this crisis?

Age restrictions exist in every facet of life and while we continue to leave things at status quo and not find solutions, our children are going to continue to be victim to our politics.

Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann. Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.