POINT: Lisa LaBriola

In the coming weeks, Denverites will make a consequential decision that is going to affect the direction of the city of Denver. With ballots on their way for the April 4 election, a recent poll shows a majority of voters are still undecided in their decisions. Although all elections have consequences, the mayoral position in the city and county of Denver is arguably the strongest elected position and, with the potential of a 12-year term, is going to drive the direction of a city facing serious challenges.

It is easy to identify the candidate’s platform and campaign plans, but I challenge Denver voters to take into consideration other factors at play.

Like any other city, Denver is grappling with the challenges of affordability, rising crime, climate change, homelessness, and many more. With a diverse populace and a vocal electorate, our next mayor needs to be one who has the capability to address these concerns while navigating a growing and changing population, having a strong plan for the city and not neglecting the needs of the city for his or her own personal agenda.

Although politicians run for office to make an impact and pursue change, Denver voters need to be vigilant when deciding which individual will put the needs of the constituents ahead of the self-interest of the individual running. Though it is easy to poll and identify top issues of concerns and create a narrative and talking points around those polling results, it is far more important to elect an individual who understands and embraces the meaning of a “public servant.” Too often these days people run for office as a steppingstone in their career while neglecting to fully embrace the position they’re in and we need to ensure we don’t allow that to happen.

Lastly, although Denver is well-known for being a liberal city, it is important for our next mayor to work with everyone and offer a seat at the table to all. Too often in politics these days, we see policies crammed through without conversation and stakeholding. Absolutely nobody wins when the work of our elected officials is only at the behest of limited voices. Our next mayor needs to be inclusive and remember the decisions he or she makes will affect everyone. Polarization and inaccessibility in any form is not responsible governing and doesn’t only apply to party affiliation.

Though the top issues facing Denverites are not unique, our next mayor should have the ability to offer a unique position that leads with Denver-specific solutions as opposed to spending years of energy, resources and time (which, frankly, the city does not have) to allow Denver to grow into the city we all love and know if can be.

COUNTERPOINT: Sage Naumann

If you’re unlucky enough to be elected as the mayor of a large American city in this day and age, there’s only one thing that comes close to a guarantee: your first day in office will most likely mark the high point of your popularity. I’m honestly surprised Mike Rowe hasn’t thrown on a suit and played the role for an episode of “Dirty Jobs.”

I’m not sure what grand deceit was undertaken to convince 17 unlucky souls to vie to be Denver’s next punching bag, but I applaud their blissful ignorance nonetheless. Perhaps we need an ounce of hopeless romanticism to get the city back on track. I’ve gotten the opportunity to meet a few of the candidates over the years, and despite our differences on policy and principle, I find them to be of incredible character.

A few candidates seem to just “get it” when it comes to what this race means for Denver. Our state’s capital city has become a hellish, barren wasteland of lawlessness and degeneracy.

Alright, so maybe it’s not that bad, but I’m a fan of post-apocalyptic narratives, so leave me be.

The hard truth is Denver is no longer a desirable location for a business to open, especially if you plan on having a public storefront. One former 16th Street Mall tea shop owner stated he had “someone coming in and defecating all over the store.” I imagine it’s hard to enjoy a good Earl Grey when that’s occurring a few feet away. I wouldn’t know — I favor coffee.

We can ring the bell on the housing crisis as much as we want, but developers aren’t Pavlov’s dogs. They depend upon a consistent regulatory environment and a desire from their city government to have them build. Today, they’re getting an invitation to a cage match. It takes a developer nearly three years to wade through bureaucracy to obtain permits, break ground and complete construction on an apartment complex.

The Denver Police Department is struggling to recruit or retain officers. This is surprising as I heard that consistently telling police officers they are part of a racist institution spawned from the sin of slavery is great for morale.

Denver needs a mayor willing to cut through the balderdash of virtue signaling and rhetorical nonsense. No genie pops out of the bottle if you use the word “equity” more than three times in one speech. Denver may be a heavily Democratic city based on voter registration, but it’s also a city of people who want to walk down their street, get in their car and drive to work every morning. Today, there’s a higher-than-acceptable chance they’ll take the long way to avoid a homeless encampment to arrive at an empty parking space.

That’s not lacking compassion; it’s stupid.

So, here is just a bit of advice from a man peddling words in a local paper: Denverites, find a candidate who isn’t worried about rhetorical gamesmanship and is focused on getting the job done. While the word police discusses whether it should be “homeless individuals” or “individuals experiencing homelessness,” our brothers and sisters fall deeper into despair, our streets remain unfriendly and unsafe and the Mile High City sinks to a new low.

Oh, and can whoever wins please do something about the snow, or did somebody steal the plows too?

Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He works as vice president of communications at 76 Group, and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. He lives in Brighton with his wife and son. You can follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann. Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.