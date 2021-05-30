Joshua Hosler is the former chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party and president of Veteran Sheepdogs of America, a nonprofit that organizes and unites veterans to give them a loud and effective voice. Learn more at veteransheepdogsofamerica.org. Lorena Garcia is the executive director of the Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition, a statewide organization that strives to create and promote equity in education and also convenes the Removing Barriers Coalition made up of over 200 organizations, agencies, businesses, and community leaders across the state, backing SB21-199.