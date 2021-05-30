POINT: Joshua Hosler
The Democrats in control of the state government are making clear they care more about illegal immigrants than about the citizens they are supposed to represent. That includes the veterans I served alongside in Iraq and Afghanistan.
House Bill 21-1054, which the Democrats passed earlier this year, allows illegal immigrants to receive housing benefits. It opens the state’s coffers to the estimated 180,000 people here illegally.
Senate Bill 21-131 bans state agency employees from sharing information about people’s immigration status with ICE.
House Bill 21-1075 “replaces the term ‘illegal alien’ with ‘worker without authorization’ as it relates to public contracts for services.”
House Bill 21-1194 creates a legal defense fund for those facing deportation.
In total, 11 bills benefiting illegal immigrants either have passed or are under consideration.
Senate Bill 21-199, the subject of this point/counterpoint, crowns this trend. Where HB 21-1054 dealt only with housing benefits, SB 21-199 takes the dismantling of our sovereignty even further. In the bizarre English of our Democratic legislators, it specifies that “verification of lawful presence in the United States is not required for any purpose that lawful presence is not required by law.”
In other words – believe it or not – SB 21-199 would remove the requirement that state agencies decline to use contractors who knowingly employ illegal immigrants.
If you knew nothing else about America or Colorado and heard that our state legislators were preoccupied with giving 180,000 unlawful residents every public benefit this country offers, you might make some assumptions.
You might assume our state’s citizens, including the veterans who have sacrificed so much, already enjoy all the public benefits they need. You might assume we’d secured our borders and didn’t risk incentivizing more illegal immigration with our amnesty. You might think we were in a stable financial position and could easily shoulder the cost.
Unfortunately, the opposite is true. Veterans are neglected by the Veterans Administration. We have a crisis on our southern border. Job growth in the last quarter was almost 75% lower than projected and inflation is on the rise.
This Memorial Day weekend, as we honor those who gave their lives for our country, many of those who did make it home are suffering. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that in 2020 veteran homelessness had increased from the year before for the first time in a decade. Veteran suicides rose 25% from 2019 to 2020.
Colorado in particular is faring badly. We saw the country’s second highest rise in unemployment from March 2020 to March 2021. A major Colorado newspaper reported last August that one-third of Coloradans were struggling to eat. We’ve been dishing out so much unemployment money that last week, in a screeching U-turn, Governor Polis announced the state will now start paying people to return to work.
Approximately 1,044 veterans are homeless in Colorado. That’s the seventh-highest figure in the nation. Last week, Wallethub released a report ranking Colorado as the tenth-worst state for veterans overall and second worst for veterans’ healthcare.
Given this state of affairs, you’d think Democratic legislators would be focused on helping the citizens they represent — especially the veterans who fought to protect the form of government these legislators embody. But apparently the only way for a veteran to get help in Colorado is to pretend to be an illegal immigrant.
Our house is on fire and we’re giving water to the neighbors. As our legislature desecrates America’s sovereignty, our veterans who defended it are left to suffer. Semper Fi.
COUNTERPOINT: Lorena Garcia
If we expect to climb out of the economic crisis that was foisted upon us by the pandemic, we will need every resident of Colorado to pitch in. But what happens when some are prohibited from doing so? That would mean we are missing out on opportunities to maximize Colorado’s recovery. Right now, Colorado is limiting all of us by limiting the full economic participation of residents who cannot prove lawful presence.
Fifteen years ago, Colorado passed laws that failed to recognize just how important immigrants were to our economy, our civil society, and our social conscience. Now, we have the opportunity to change 15 years of bad policy. In 2007, the year after these draconian laws were implemented, news outlets across the state reported a $2 million increase in expenses due to the increase in workload — the cost of verifying every single applicant’s lawful presence. At the same time, they reported zero savings. Clearly, these laws have only added cost and administrative burden to our state.
According to the New American Economy, immigrants who cannot prove lawful presence contribute $140.9 million in state and local taxes, not to mention the $231.7 million in federal taxes that support our infrastructure, education, social services, and other community benefits — all while being prohibited from applying for public benefits when they need them.
SB21-199 eliminates these laws and affirmatively states that people who qualify for these benefits may apply for state and local public benefits without proof of lawful presence. By denying this population access to benefits when they are needed, we have been sending the message that we want their labor, and we want their taxes, but we do not want to help them in return. We are better than this.
Every single community and industry is supported by the labor and buying power of Colorado’s residents who cannot prove lawful presence. Passing SB21-199 will take us one step closer to living up to Colorado’s values of hard work, integrity, patience, discipline, and an unyielding spirit to achieve one’s dreams, and ensuring that all of our hard-working residents are considered part of our society.
Today we know that immigrants are indispensable. We have seen proof that residents who cannot prove lawful presence rise to the occasion even in dire and difficult situations. For example, during the pandemic, our immigrant communities faced higher rates of COVID-19 in part because they kept working essential jobs to make sure you and I could eat, our parents could receive care in nursing homes, and childcare was available to allow doctors and nurses and grocery store workers to keep working. The inner workings of our society, those systems and tasks that so often go unnoticed, kept functioning thanks in large part to immigrant workers. It is long past time that Colorado recognizes the immigrant population as essential, valuable, and reliable.
Passing SB21-199 will support Colorado’s economic recovery by allowing qualified, trained professionals to start businesses, apply for contracts, grants, and loans, and fill in the labor gap in Colorado’s industries.
After the counterproductive costs of 2006 and the sudden economic crisis of 2020, it’s time to let our policies reflect the impact of immigrants on our economy and society — not the backwards bigotry that scared us into creating these reversible restrictions in the first place.
Joshua Hosler is the former chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party and president of Veteran Sheepdogs of America, a nonprofit that organizes and unites veterans to give them a loud and effective voice. Learn more at veteransheepdogsofamerica.org. Lorena Garcia is the executive director of the Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition, a statewide organization that strives to create and promote equity in education and also convenes the Removing Barriers Coalition made up of over 200 organizations, agencies, businesses, and community leaders across the state, backing SB21-199.