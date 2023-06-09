Point: Lisa LaBriola

One top-priority bill that was introduced in the 2023 legislative session was SB23-303. This bill, in part, effectively changes the structure of property tax payments to lower the price for homeowners.

This policy was one of the most contentious this legislative session, with the House Republican caucus walking out to avoid taking a final vote on the bill. This policy is also currently facing a court challenge from a group called Advance Colorado that argues this bill violates the state Constitution, which requires ballot initiatives can’t contain more than one subject, also referred to as the single-subject rule.

So, what is TABOR?

We hear about it constantly, and it often drives very contentious reactions from differing voices across the political spectrum. In short, TABOR, or the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, was approved in 1992 and it “allows the state to retain and spend an amount based on the prior fiscal year’s actual revenue or limit, whichever was lower, grown by Colorado inflation and population growth and adjusted for any ‘voter-approved revenue changes.’”

Because SB23-303 is asking to reduce and alter the state’s property tax structure, Coloradans are being asked to decide if this is something they would like to see.

What I would like you to focus on is the language “voter-approved revenue changes.” TABOR so often is cited with the implication that no changes/increases in taxes can happen in Colorado because TABOR is law. What is consistently left out is the fact that changes in our tax policy just need to have the approval of us, the voters. In the case of Proposition HH, it does not say we can’t alter property tax payments to be lower by adjusting our current structure. It simply says voters are the ones to decide.

Whether Proposition HH is approved should ultimately be the choice of the voters and not be stifled by those who disagree with the policy who have the resources and access for legal challenges to silence our vote and decision. For me, limiting our ability to make decisions about our own tax policy by those who disagree with the method is immensely more of a violation of TABOR than if the language violates single-subject.

If we are going to continue to live under TABOR, then, frankly, more policy questions should be decided by the people, not those weaponizing Colorado’s constitution because they disagree with the policy.

Counterpoint: Sage Naumann

Senate Bill 23-303 — the legislative cocoon that Proposition HH emerged from — was a beautiful display of political genius. Short-term relief offered in exchange for a terminal diagnosis for our TABOR tax refunds. Thanks, Guv!

Lisa LaBriola is correct in her assertion our legislature has the right to petition the people regarding efforts to increase its revenues. If the state provides a valid need with a modest tax increase, there is no reason why the average voter shouldn’t give it careful consideration.

Unfortunately, that description doesn’t fit Proposition HH.

The problem is simple: Coloradans are facing an approximate $4 billion property tax increase this year because liberals in the legislature resisted implementing a long-term solution to property tax assessment rates. It simply wasn’t a priority.

The fix could have been relatively simple: Cap the percentage that those assessment rates can grow year-over-year to avoid sudden 40% increases that threaten the financial stability of Coloradans, especially those on a fixed income.

Though my counterpart claims Prop HH will be on the ballot because it is “asking to reduce and alter the state’s property tax structure,” this isn’t the case. Reductions in taxes do not need voter approval; only increases do.

Yes, the Legislature could have capped assessment rates during this legislative session without the need for voter approval. In fact, that’s what they did (temporarily) during the 2022 session with Senate Bill 22-238.

What we got instead of a simple fix was a “property tax reduction” of 0.06% in exchange for a confusing modification to the TABOR refund mechanism.

Adding 1% to the TABOR cap each year may not seem like a big deal, but compounding year over year means within just a few years, TABOR refunds could be eliminated forever. It was completely unnecessary for the legislature to even broach the subject of TABOR refunds, but they simply couldn’t help themselves.

There is a reason Gov. Jared Polis waited until just seven days remained on the legislative calendar to introduce the idea. Prop HH intentionally buries the lede on its effect on TABOR refunds, violates the “single-subject” guidelines of our state Constitution, and fails to clarify exactly what sort of reduction in property taxes Coloradans are receiving. I don’t care what slogan Polis puts on his podium posterboards — this isn’t what Coloradans wanted when they begged for relief.

It is also worth reminding even with Prop HH’s measly reduction in property taxes, we’re still set to see the largest increase in our state’s history.

Indeed, if the Louvre had a room reserved for legislation crafted with such creative brilliance, this measure would be its Mona Lisa. We shan’t destroy art, but we should relegate it to a museum, leaving it out of our state statutes.

Mark your calendar for Nov. 8, the day after we defeat this measure. Call the governor’s office that Wednesday and demand he convene a special session to pass real relief. If he’d like, he is welcome to reuse the same posterboards.

Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations. Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann.