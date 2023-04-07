POINT: Lisa LaBriola

In November of 2022, Colorado voters passed Proposition 122, the Natural Medicine Health Act, which allows for regulated medical access to natural psychedelic medicines for adults 21 and older. Psilocybin (what many Coloradans may think of as “mushrooms”) in particular has shown real promise in its ability to treat serious mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and addiction. Throughout the campaign, Colorado veterans from across the state spoke about the benefits for treating PTSD, with many saying access to these medicines saved their lives.

But now that Proposition 122 has passed, much of the attention has moved to what comes next. How will the state implement this new regulated medical model, and how will it navigate decriminalization of natural psychedelic medicines? It should not start with recriminalization of natural medicines. I understand lawmakers’ urge to create some limitations around decriminalization of personal use, including limitations on how much a person can carry and how much can be cultivated. But this measure does not allow for any sales, and there will not be any dispensaries or any way for people to buy psychedelics for take-home use.

As usual, I believe the issue requires more understanding and nuance. I, for one, hope any new criminal penalties are thought through carefully and in conjunction with Colorado veterans, stakeholders and advocates.

It’s not surprising Colorado voters chose to decriminalize the use of natural psychedelic medicines as they have other substances. The war on drugs has been a failure. The resulting mass incarceration overcrowded our prison systems, disproportionately targeted people of color and destroyed communities and families. Lawmakers and voters alike are now faced with unwinding these dated and devastating policies and dealing with the lingering effects — all while navigating the spiraling drug crisis these backward policies created. It’s essential to not let crime politics interfere with good policy, especially when it comes to the responsible use of natural psychedelic medicines. Voters supported decriminalization because no one should be going to jail for trying to access mental health or medical care. Furthermore, many voted for new policies because they understand decriminalization is critical for protecting historic ceremonial and cultural uses.

Colorado, like much of the nation, is facing a mental health crisis. Unlike other states, however, our state ranks last in access to mental health treatment. Proposition 122 is one important part of addressing this crisis.

As legislators start to debate how Proposition 122 is implemented, they should be cautious about overturning the will of the voters and recriminalizing natural psychedelic medicines. Experts in the scientific and criminal justice community are rightfully calling for a new approach that prioritizes healing over jail time. Any legislation that would create more barriers to healing should be weighed carefully with the will of the voters, our mental health crisis and the needs of veterans and other patients.

COUNTERPOINT: Sage Naumann

Colorado’s determination to be on the leading edge of legalizing things is laudable. As much as I would have preferred to have a mixed cocktail delivered to my home, I suppose a good trip with magic mushrooms will have to suffice.

Proposition 122, passed in 2022 by more than 53% of Coloradans, decriminalized the possession and sharing of psilocybin and psilocin, among other psychedelics. It did not, however, allow for the sale of these substances. Humor aside, there is promising evidence these natural remedies may prove helpful in treating anxiety, depression and even PTSD. Our state and our nation are in the middle of a mental health crisis. The suicide rate is rising once again. Perhaps it’s wise for us to leave no stone unturned.

As legislators discuss whether to introduce legislation that sets guardrails on the proposition, proponents of the original ballot measure are crying foul, claiming any modification violates the people’s will. They believe any restrictions on the amount a person can possess would conflict with the spirit of the measure. Respectfully, I disagree.

It’s important to distinguish between a statutory change (a change in state law) and a constitutional amendment (a change to the Constitution of the State of Colorado). Effectively, modifications to state law are no different than the hundreds of bills passed by the General Assembly every year, except they are initiated by the people instead of lawmakers. As such, lawmakers have not just the ability but the right to modify said law. A constitutional amendment, however, would have prevented changes unless it went before a vote of the people. Proposition 122 was a statutory change, not a constitutional amendment.

You’d probably have a difficult time finding any substantial ballot proposition that wasn’t followed by a “clean up” bill or modifications soon after its passage, addressing a variety of unintended consequences and mistakes that weren’t considered or caught beforehand. Lawmakers are not proposing to re-criminalize possession of these hallucinogenic plants, and rightfully so. Instead, they seem to be taking a careful, informed approach to properly implementing a new law no other state (except Oregon) has on its books. Lawmakers are right to ask law enforcement, municipalities, counties and other stakeholders about potential tweaks to assist in a smooth rollout.

Perhaps a reasonable limitation should be placed on exactly how much of these substances one can possess, or perhaps cities and counties should have the ability to decide whether supervised administration sites are right for them. I’m not here to provide these answers but to instead mount a defense of the right of legislators to search for them.

If legislators overstep, I have good news: they are elected officials. If voters believe their representative or senator violates the will of the people and the spirit of Proposition 122, they have every right to boot ‘em from the Golden Dome.

As we wait for their action, I hope Coloradans enjoy their newfound freedom responsibly and pray that those seeking alternative treatment find the peace they seek.

Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.

Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. 76 Group works with utilities and energy providers across Colorado and the United States, but all opinions expressed here are Sage’s own. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann.