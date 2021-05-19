The Nuggets are standing firmly on one of the franchise’s few islands amid a sea of mediocrity.
In the 44 completed seasons since the NBA absorbed the ABA in 1976 the Nuggets missed the playoffs 18 times and were bounced in the first round 16 times. Of the 10 times they’ve gone beyond the first round, they lost in the second round six times and fell in the conference finals four. They’ve never reached the NBA finals.
Perhaps it's fitting that the team’s enduring playoff highlight remains Dikembe Mutombo clinching the ball in victory after the Nuggets, the No. 8 seed, upset No. 1 Seattle in a five-game series in the first round of the 1994 playoffs.
They exited in the next round.
Denver’s record in the conference finals is 6-16, and it has never won more than two games in those four series.
Each of the team’s first three extended periods of success ended with one of those conference finals appearances.
The first came in the 1977-78 season under coach Larry Brown behind a 23-year-old David Thompson, and 29-year-old Dan Issel. That came after a playoff appearance the previous year – the team’s first since moving from the ABA to NBA. The next year, Brown left midseason, Thompson’s production slipped and the team was bounced in the first round. They Nuggets missed the playoffs the next two years.
Then came the run under coach Doug Moe that included a run to the Western Conferenced finals in 1984-85. That Nuggets team was led by Alex English, Calvin Natt and Fat Lever. They ran into the Showtime Lakers of Pat Riley, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Co. who were en route to an NBA title.
That era in Nuggets history remained relevant for five more consecutive playoff appearances under Moe, but never again made it past the second round.
More than two decades passed before coach George Karl had the team back in the conference finals behind Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson and Chauncey Billups. They again ran into a Lakers team – this time led by Kobe Bryant – on the way to an NBA championship.
That was the only time Denver ventured past the first round during Anthony’s eight seasons as a Nugget.
So, here they are again. The team has been past the first round the past two seasons, including a conference finals appearance last year – again ended by a championship-bound Lakers team.
This is the first time the team has posted three straight seasons with winning percentages of .630 or better and likely the first time the franchise has had the NBA’s MVP (Nikola Jokic is the favorite) and the team, while young, has earned its sea legs with four seven-game series in the past two years (three of which they won). Is the combination right for the Nuggets to finally stand on solid ground with the NBA’s best, or will the Jamal Murray injury keep this franchise wading and waiting?
Nuggets playoff history
Since the ABA-NBA merger; listed by deepest round reached
2019-20: Conference finals (beat Utah Jazz 4-3, beat Los Angeles Clippers 4-3; lost to Los Angeles Lakers 4-1)
2018-19: Conference semifinals (beat Portland Trail Blazers 4-3; lost to San Antonio Spurs 4-3)
2012-13: First round (lost to Golden State Warriors 4-2)
2011-12: First round (lost to Los Angeles Lakers 4-3)
2010-11: First round (lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1)
2009-10: First round (lost to Utah Jazz 4-2)
2008-09: Conference finals (beat New Orleans Hornets 4-1; beat Dallas Mavericks 4-1; lost to Los Angeles Lakers 4-2)
2007-08: First round (lost to Los Angeles Lakers 4-0)
2006-07: First round (lost to San Antonio Spurs 4-1)
2005-06: First round (lost to Los Angeles Clippers 4-1)
2004-05: First round (lost to San Antonio Spurs 4-1)
2003-04: First round (lost to Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1)
1994-95: First round (lost to San Antonio Spurs 3-0)
1993-94: Conference semifinals (beat Seattle SuperSonics 3-2; lost to Utah Jazz 4-3)
1989-90: First round (lost to San Antonio Spurs 3-0)
1988-89: First round (lost to Phoenix Suns 3-0)
1987-88: Conference semifinals (beat Seattle SuperSonics 3-2; lost to Dallas Mavericks 4-2)
1986-87: First round (lost to Los Angeles Lakers 3-0)
1985-86: Conference semifinals (beat Portland Trail Blazers 3-1; lost to Houston Rockets 4-2)
1984-85: Conference finals (beat San Antonio Spurs 3-2; beat Utah Jazz 4-1; lost to Los Angeles Lakers 4-1)
1983-84: First round (lost to Utah Jazz 3-2)
1982-83: Conference semifinals (beat Phoenix Suns 2-1; lost to San Antonio Spurs 4-1)
1981-82: First round (lost to Phoenix Suns 2-1)
1978-79: First round (lost to Los Angeles Lakers 2-1)
1977-78: Conference finals (beat Milwaukee Bucks 4-3; lost to Seattle SuperSonics 4-2)
1976-77: Conference semifinals (lost to Portland Trail Blazers 4-2)