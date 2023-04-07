In order to protect our rural and conservative way of life, we need to stand up to attempts to import Denver- and Metro area-style policies into Elizabeth. No opinion piece is long enough to detail how thoroughly and comprehensively other Colorado metro cities and towns have failed in community planning, but as a former Elbert County Planning Commission chair, I think nothing highlights these failures quite like their confusing growth policies. From Boulder’s no-growth, anti-property rights approach, to Douglas and Arapahoe counties’ high-density building models, most of the Front Range today is directed under a mismatch of growth plans that have created a confusing patchwork of building codes. It has imposed government rule over property owners and prohibited communities from exercising their rights. Elizabeth deserves a much better community plan.

That’s why it’s so alarming to see people — even our own Elizabeth neighbors — try to implement those same policies in Elbert County and in Elizabeth.

This began in 2019 when Elizabeth updated its Comprehensive Plan to include the property for the recently zoned project known as Elizabeth West. Over the past four years, the proposed Elizabeth West project has gone through countless reviews from agencies such as CDOT, Army Corp of Engineers, FEMA, US Fish and Wildlife, the town’s traffic engineer, water hydrologist, wastewater engineer and civil engineer. The Elizabeth West project meets the development criteria for all these agencies and was subsequently approved by the town’s planning commission and board of trustees late last year.

In spite of the town’s approval and the recommendations of a professional consulting firm, a special election has been forced through a referendum petition that was initially suggested by a handful of anti-growth Douglas County residents. The estimated cost to town taxpayers for the special election scheduled for May 16 is approximately $25,000. Overturning the approved ordinance will be nothing short of an unprecedented attack on representative governance and community planning integrity (not to mention property rights) in Elizabeth.

The development team that designed the plan for Elizabeth West are salt-of-the-earth folks and their plan does right by our community. This Elizabeth West plan features:

• 300-year water plan: this program uses a 300-year supply standard when planning water use (most communities only plan for a 100-year supply or less).

• Significant new funding (without any new taxes on current residents) for:

• Elizabeth School District

• Elizabeth Fire Protection District

• Elizabeth Police Department

•A massive new investment for water reclamation – this will bring Elizabeth’s Water system into the new century.

• Housing designed with low-density and investments in infrastructure that will minimize traffic.

• All of these will be at no cost to the current taxpayers and residents of the township.

I would never support a plan to hike taxes on the residents of Elizabeth or Elbert County. But that’s exactly why we need this project. This project improves our existing water, sewer, and road infrastructure. It makes this new neighborhood pay its own way, while it updates other core town functions.

This project directly benefits the Elizabeth School District because the district also needs new funding to increase salaries to attract and retain high quality teachers. Similarly, The Elizabeth Fire Protection District benefits this new neighborhood because they require additional funding to expand services, purchase and maintain equipment, and attract well-trained fire-fighters and paramedics. The Elizabeth West project will help fund these needs by contributing approximately $18 million from the new homes. This will prevent tax increases on existing residents. This generous funding to the Elizabeth community is derived from an expected build-out for just 623 new families living upon 428 acres proposed to be annexed into the Elizabeth West community.

Critics, many of whom do not live in Elbert County, have been deceitful about all of the positive attributes of this planned community. This plan contributes to Elizabeth Township’s infrastructure, modernizes the water system, updates sewage treatment, supplies the school district with necessary infusions of money and resources, it is also welcomed by the local elected representatives as well as the Fire Protection District. All at no cost to the existing taxpayers and residents.

At the end of the day, we believe in property rights, individual liberty, and rural community. Elizabeth West will make a welcomed positive contribution to our community. Because of this, I ask that you vote “Yes” to welcome your new friends and neighbors into our beloved hometown.

Bob Lewis is the former Chair of the Elbert County Planning Commission and a Republican Elbert County land owner and resident.