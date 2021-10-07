Initiated Ordinance 301 is a grassroots, citizen-initiated ballot measure. It would mandate a citywide vote before residential or commercial development can take place on designated parkland and land protected by a City-owned conservation easement.
We are in a David vs. Goliath fight to save Denver’s ever-vanishing green space.
We are grassroots volunteers vs. deep-pocket developers.
At ground zero is the 155-acre Park Hill Golf Course (PHGC) land, which is currently protected from development by a City-owned, open space and recreational conservation easement purchased in 1997 by Denver taxpayers for $2 million. This easement is to remain on the land “in perpetuity,” meaning it didn't come with an expiration date.
What is the conservation easement?
The Colorado statutory purposes of conservation easements include preserving protected land “predominantly in a natural, scenic or open condition” or “for recreational or other use consistent with the protection of open land, environmental quality or life-sustaining ecological diversity.” Permitted uses of land protected by a conservation easement must be consistent with the easement’s conservation purposes. The Park Hill Golf Course land is protected under such an easement.
The citizens of Denver paid for this easement. Initiated Ordinance 301 provides the opportunity for the voters to decide on the fate of the land in this citywide issue.
A city-owned conservation easement and designated parks are city-owned real estate assets purchased by all Denver taxpayers. We believe that all Denver voters should have a voice before any residential or commercial development takes place on the protected land. This issue is not the same as a simple rezoning of one piece of private land.
The City Charter currently requires a citywide vote before designated parkland can be sold or leased. Initiated Ordinance 301 would close potential loopholes that could allow development on designated parkland without a required citywide vote.
In 2019, a real estate developer, Westside Investment Partners, Inc., bought the land, knowing full well that this easement was in place, but they were expecting a politically compliant partner in the city to tear up the easement and pave the way for their development.
Westside is now supporting and financing the dueling Initiated Ordinance 302 that includes the identical language as Initiated Ordinance 301, but it includes a poison pill that would exclude conservation easements purchased by Denver taxpayers — specifically the easement that protects the PHGC land from development.
Don’t be misled by Initiated Ordinance 302!
We ask for your help to preserve the largest urban green space remaining in our city, the former Park Hill Golf Course, filled with hundreds of mature trees, miles of walking and biking trails, ponds supporting wildlife, and much more!
To preserve Denver’s parks and open spaces, vote YES on Initiated Ordinance 301 and NO on Westside’s misleading and confusing Initiated Ordinance 302.
Here are some reasons why we ask you to vote in this way:
· Denver’s population has increased by 50% since 1998, going from 500,000 to 750,000. Denver’s parkland and open spaces haven’t kept up with climate change. Denver’s explosive population growth and current public health needs accentuate the importance of protecting and expanding Denver’s parks and open spaces.
· Only 5% of Denver’s land is used for parks and recreation compared to 15%, the 2021 average for America’s 100 largest cities.
· Nearly 50% of Denver (except for DIA) is now paved or built-up compared to about 19% in the mid-1970s.
· Denver is the eighth worst out of large U.S. cities for ground-level ozone pollution.
· Climate change is real. “Parks, recreation, and the urban forest are vital infrastructure to our City’s health. Trees and vegetation in our parks…help clean the air we breathe and provide shade that decreases the cooling load on our energy infrastructure during our hot months,” according to Denver Parks and Recreation’s “Game Plan for a Healthy City.”
· Commercial and residential development on protected open spaces, combined with increasing air temperatures associated with climate change, would contribute to “heat islands." These "heat islands" threaten people’s health and well-being.
· The North East Park Hill Neighborhood is ranked 473rd out of 483 census blocks in Denver for tree canopy, with only 2% tree coverage, far below the 24% that is considered ideal. Cutting down mature trees and replacing our green space with concrete will only exacerbate the problem.
What we believe:
Sound public policy would support the preservation of the City-owned PHGC land conservation easement and the invaluable 155 acres of green, open space. It would also support the construction of desired hardscape on land outside the protected PHGC land — and many projects are already underway.
The Urban Land Conservancy’s Artway North project is on six acres just north of the PHGC land. It will include 42 for-sale townhouses of which 23 are slated to be “affordable” and 225 rental units, all planned to be “affordable.” And, the recently announced DelWest project on six acres near 38th and Holly will feature 253 “affordable” rental units. Furthermore, there are currently 26 commercial and industrial properties near the 40th and Colorado Blvd. commuter rail station, most within walking distance.
These hardscape properties are ripe for high-density, mixed-use redevelopment, and in fact, already in the hands of developers ready to do just that.
Replacing concrete with concrete is a much better solution than sacrificing mature trees and green space.
If the PHGC land conservation easement is preserved, and Westside chooses not to use the land consistent with the open space and recreational conservation purposes of the easement, the city should acquire the land for a regional park using sales tax revenues from Measure 2A. The land's fair market value as encumbered by the conservation easement is estimated to be no more than $6 million for the 155 acres. In 2019, the city paid $5 million for two acres in southeast Denver slated for a new park. A regional park at the PHGC land would be accessible to all Denver residents via the 40th and Colorado A-Line Station, and could provide exciting amenities over time.
Gentrification is the enemy of maintaining an economically and racially diverse city. For those concerned about gentrification of the neighborhoods near the PHGC land, this developer’s push for developing a mixed-use residential and commercial community on the land would only make things worse. This gentrification would be compounded by the extra tax burdens of the metropolitan tax districts that the developers would need to build the expensive infrastructure for the new community.
Vote YES on 301 and NO on 302.
By Samie Burnett, Dr. Carroll Watkins Ali and LaMone Noles
Northeast Park Hill is our community. We know the people and the parks, the neighborhoods and our neighbors, and we know the history of a once thriving Black community now struggling due to racist policies, divestment, and disenfranchisement. We also know what we believe the future of this neighborhood could look like.
We envision a community renaissance centered on the 155 acres of the Park Hill Golf Course (PHGC) property. We believe, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make our dreams for a return to the vibrancy of the past a reality. There is plenty of space to create attainable and affordable housing, a full-service grocery store, economic opportunities, and a large park to transform our community for the better.
But all of that doesn’t matter when it comes to Ballot Initiatives 301 and 302.
Whether you share our vision for a mixed-use development or believe the land should become open space or stay a golf course, these initiatives are not about the future of the PHGC property. These initiatives are about whether we as the local community have the right to make land use decisions for our own neighborhood, or if the larger city gets to make that choice for us.
These initiatives are about whether you believe in protecting local choices and local voices and preserving our local community’s (and any local community’s) right to make decisions for their future. Initiative 302 protects our neighborhood’s ability to make that decision. 301 takes it away and gives it to voters city-wide. Neighborhoods like Cherry Creek or Wash Park would never accept this kind of power grab, and we shouldn’t be forced to accept it, either.
We believe our local, diverse voices should lead the conversation around the future of this property, and the PHGC Steering Committee process should continue. We know best what our community needs. It’s not about the future of the property, it’s about the people and the process.
Understanding the history
There is a lot of confusing history and purposefully misleading information around the PHGC.
First, contrary to popular belief, the golf course is not public property, nor has it ever been. The 155-acre private property was donated to what is now the Clayton Foundation and the Park Hill Golf Course opened in 1932. It’s notable that in this predominantly Black community, this golf course was segregated until 1966 and has remained a predominantly white space.
In 1997, when the Clayton Foundation needed funding, they negotiated an easement agreement with the city that restricts the property’s use to an 18-hole public golf course. There was no public vote, City Council simply negotiated and approved an easement.
The now defunct golf course is owned by Westside Investment Partners and The Holleran Group, a Black development group led by people who grew up in Northeast Denver. Recently, our community has been working through a visioning process with the City of Denver to determine what we would like to do with the property — or was trying to. That is until a group of people who mostly don’t live in the community — called Save Open Space Denver (SOS) — decided we couldn’t be trusted to make that decision.
Unfortunately, in northeast Denver we are used to people attempting to dominate and control what happens in our community by silencing our voice.
What do you know about Northeast Park Hill?
The Northeast Park Hill community is now two thirds non-white in a city that is three quarters White. Due to racist policies like redlining and systematic divestment and disenfranchisement, the neighborhood has seen Black families who founded this community forced out by the affordable housing crisis and watched our business centers disappear. Our income is 30% less than the surrounding city, and our unemployment is 2.5% higher. We are also in a food desert without a full-service grocery store for miles, and since 2018 there has been a 155-acre defunct golf course sitting in the middle of our community.
Our community has not had a voice for many years. Whether you want to see a park or apartments, surely anyone would understand why our neighborhood wants the opportunity to decide what the future of our community should look like. After decades of redlining and disenfranchisement, why should those dynamics be allowed to silence our voice yet again?
301 isn’t parks vs concrete; it’s local choices vs. citywide rule
Yet SOS, a group of wealthy, privileged, and predominantly White individuals, does want to silence our voice. They want to shut down the visioning process we are going through with the city and the property owners and instead let the entire city have veto power over what we want on the PHGC. That’s what Ballot Initiative 301 does. It takes this decision away from the local surrounding community and lets the entire city decide.
SOS has been attempting to dismiss what the local community would like to see on the property and cast doubt over the visioning process from the beginning. First, they attempted to have City Council refer Initiative 301 to the ballot. City Council rejected the measure 10-3, citing concerns the initiative was misleading, confusing, and created equity issues. When that didn’t work, they attempted to bully and intimidate community members during our visioning process meetings. Finally, like all people with money and resources that aren’t getting their way, they filed a frivolous lawsuit they never even served the city.
They were then able to get 301 on the ballot, by misleading people and telling them this initiative is to protect park space. Who wouldn’t sign that? But let’s be clear. This initiative has nothing to do with park space. In fact, it only applies to one property in the entire city — the Park Hill Golf Course.
301 is not about park space or climate change. 301 is nothing more than an attempt to silence the voice of an already marginalized community.
If it could happen to our community, it could happen to yours
Ballot initiative 302 is a direct response to 301. Our community put 302 on the ballot to protect our right to determine the future of this property by clarifying the definition of a conservation easement in Denver statute. Yes, the property owners helped us pay to get this initiative on the ballot, but our community doesn’t have the resources to fight against special interests like SOS. No matter what happens, development cannot move forward on the PHGC without the support of the local community and city council.
This isn’t about parks and open space; it’s about protecting the local choices and local voices of the people. We all want to have a voice in the future of our own neighborhood, but what if a group of well-resourced outsiders decided that they wanted to determine what you could do with your local park or vacant lot?
Ballot Initiative 301 sets a dangerous precedent against local control. If we start letting the entire city make decisions for local communities, we all lose. Especially communities like ours, that don’t have the resources to combat groups like SOS made up of wealthy lawyers and former and current politicians.
Protect all our local choices and local voices. Vote Yes on 302 and No on 301.