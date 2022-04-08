DENVER — The other Denver Mint is back in business.
On the kind of Mile High spring day that reminds you why the crime and housing market are worth it, mostly, Coors Field did what it does best. It printed money. With no more ridiculous rules that limited Rockies attendance last year, over 48,000 piled in to celebrate opening day and score the season's first suntan.
The Dodgers beat his Rockies 5-3, and still nobody had a better day than Dick Monfort. Here, somebody do the math: $139 average ticket, $9.25 Coors Banquet, $7.50 Denver dog, whatever parking costs. Toss in a new ball cap and Kris Bryant jersey for the kids, and that’s one heckuva payday for the Rockies owner.
While it would be in the best interest of Rockies fans, why on earth would he ever sell the team?
“I’m a Colorado guy. I’m hardheaded. I want to win,” Monfort said in an excellent interview conducted by 850 KOA’s Dave Logan and Alfred Williams on Friday. “I want to be the guy that wins. You always have that fear that you sell the team and the next guy comes in here and I sat it on his lap and he frickin’ wins!”
Sit what on their lap? The Rockies are projected to win 68.5 games — thirty fewer than the Dodgers. Come on, guy. But aside from the Rockies losing, this was a perfect opening day. Sixty-eight degrees and gorgeous. Coloradans having a ball after two years of heartache. Shoot, new Broncos star Russell Wilson made his Coors Field debut, firing a perfect first-pitch fastball. And the crowd went wild! The new guy hasn’t even played a game yet and already he’s beloved. Wilson signed a Broncos jersey and gave it to Bryant. “Keep being a legend,” it read.
“It never changes. (Opening day) is such an awesome thing to be a part of,” said Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, who was yanked in the fourth inning after allowing five runs on five hits.
On the light rail ride home, a sweet lady in a “Tulo” jersey realized it was her first Rockies game since 2019. Sure felt good to revel with the peeps in a packed park again. Last year the state allowed only 46-percent capacity, because everyone knows 47 percent spreads COVID like crazy, especially outdoors.
There was even some good ol’ baseball drama. Trailing 5-2 with two outs in the ninth, Charlie Blackmon drilled a double into right field, scoring Elias Diaz. That summoned to the plate Bryant, the other really rich new guy. Unfortunately, the $182 million man struck out.
Bummer.
Bryant debuted 1-for-4 with a double over the head of Dodgers centerfielder Cody Bellinger.
“He’s going to give you good at-bats,” manager Bud Black said of Bryant. “I think that’s the strength of his offensive game.”
Monfort should do us all a favor and sell the team. But he would have to be downright loopy to do that. The Dodgers are now 36-13 against the Rockies over the past three seasons. Nobody cared. Everybody had a blast. With $4 gas that encourages light rail rides, it didn’t appear folks were hesitant on the $10.25 fancy beers. Telling you, that was one seriously tipsy downtown.
Credit Logan for asking the question on Colorado’s mind: Would Monfort sell the team?
“I’m not a quitter,” Monfort said on KOA. “I truly have spent a lot of time at this job. I spend more time (on the team) than any owner, I guarantee you.”
And that’s our concern, dude.
Monfort added: “I’m told all the time we haven’t won a division. We tied once, but I guess that doesn’t count. ... We want to win a division. We want to win a World Series. That’s what we’re all about. ... I’m not a tear-down guy. I’m not a tank guy. I live in this city. I go to every game. And we want to win here.”
The Rox are spending money. That's not the issue. They spent $195 million in free agency, sixth-most in baseball. Their payroll is right around league average. But it won’t pay off if the 1-5 hitters go 4-for-21 like they did Friday. Then again, does it matter? The Rox are still going to make their annual run at 3,000,000 through the gate of the best sports bar around.
Sell the other Denver Mint? Why would you?