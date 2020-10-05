DENVER — Tough being a Broncos fan these days, huh?
Even when you get Sunday off, Denver’s road to the top of the AFC West grows steeper.
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s a new gunslinger in the division. He looks about 16 years old and wings the football like another quarterback who stands in the Broncos’ way.
Hey, that’s not my view from the couch after 8 hours of NFL viewing on Denver’s off day. Soon after Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert lit up his Bucs, quarterback historian Bruce Arians went all the way there. The NFL lifer compared Herbert to Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes. Gulp.
“I told Anthony (Lynn, the Chargers coach) after the game: ‘You’ve got a great one.’ That retreating play, that looked like Mahomes,” Arians said, immediately raising the bar. “We had an all-out blitz and he just kept retreating and threw a dime down the field. For rookies to make plays like that, you know they’re special.”
If you swung by this space for an uplifting dose of orange-and-blue sunshine, look elsewhere. Sunday was a no good, very bad, day for the long-term future of the Broncos.
Oh, Brady and the Bucs beat the Bolts, 38-31. And Los Angeles and Denver are now roomies in the AFC West basement at 1-3. But the anecdotal stats pale in comparison to what the Chargers discovered with a dazzling show from the 22-year-old rookie from Oregon, Herbert: a(nother) franchise QB who appears ready to give the Broncos headaches for a decade to come.
Are we sure Herbert is just a rookie? This is how good he was Sunday: his QB rating of 137.9 would be the highest for a Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning’s 153.2 against the 49ers on Oct. 19, 2014 — almost six years ago.
Herbert's played only three games. But there’s no way a Broncos maniac could watch him stand tall against Tampa Bay’s blitzes and avoid the heebie-jeebies. Herbert threw touchdown passes of 53 and 72 yards, finished 20 of 25 with three touchdowns and earned Tom Brady’s praise.
“He was very impressive,” Brady said.
Gulp, again.
In regards to the Broncos, Herbert’s flashy start dunks on Drew Lock’s averages over seven games as a starter, both in the eye test and in the analytics: passing yards (310.3 to 179.4), touchdowns (1.7 to 1.1), yards per attempt (8.7 to 6.5) and QB rating (102.2 to 89.2).
Time always tells with these sorts of things, but one thing’s for sure: if a Broncos rookie debuted like Herbert or Mahomes, the franchise could move forward knowing it has a franchise QB. Shoot, we’d be setting up shop to know what size candy bars he doles out on Halloween.
The Broncos don’t know yet about Lock. There’s no way they could. He hasn’t stayed healthy.
The Broncos play at New England on Sunday. Will Lock be available after missing the past two games with an injury to his throwing shoulder?
“50-50,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Friday.
It’s imperative the Broncos get a good, long look at Lock over the final however many games of this season — not only for this year, but to know for sure if drafting a quarterback is on the table.
Right now it absolutely is.
There’s a lot to love about Lock. No doubt about it. Love his youthful fearlessness. Love his arm. Love the belief he’s engendered in the locker room and in the huddle. Don’t love that he’s been injured more often than not.
Sunday’s full day of football consumption was made possible by the Broncos’ first win of the season, 37-28 over the Jets, capped by a heartfelt victory speech from Fangio.
“There’s a lot of ways to win games in this league!” Fangio said via DenverBroncos.com. “There is no magic formula.”
No argument here, and the most consistent way is through a quarterback who covers up the cracks and frightens the opponent. Because the AFC West suddenly is home to the most interesting batch of young quarterbacks in the NFL. Herbert’s a future star. Mahomes is all the stars rolled into a prototype. And 29-year-old Derek Carr passed Kenny Stabler as the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 151.
If the Broncos get their act together, the AFC West will be one fun watch for a decade, if not more. Denver's to-do list for the rest of this season is simple: find out about Drew Lock.
The division is speeding up, not slowing down.