DENVER — Ok, that was fun.
I think?
Because it’s hard to say for sure if the Broncos beating the Jets 37-28 Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was fun. It felt fun, in a preseason win sort of way. It felt fun, because Brett Rypien, pride of the Mountain West, was a ton of fun for three quarters. Shoot, Boise State’s man had the great Russell Wilson’s attention (“Rypien makin’ plays!” he tweeted) and Joe Buck’s approval (”What a night for Brett Rypien!”)... right before Rypien threw two picks.
That wasn’t fun.
“It was up and down, obviously,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after.
Winning’s fun. Beats the heck out of the alternative. But I’m the last guy who’s going to sit here and tell you that was good, because goodness gracious that wasn’t good. The Broncos allowed Sam Darnold to run 46 yards for a touchdown, and Sam Darnold should never run 46 yards for a touchdown. Their three turnovers helped the Jets stay in it, all while it appeared the Jets might be trying to sabotage embattled coach Adam Gase with six personal fouls.
Fun doesn’t equal good. The Jets should be relegated to the MEAC. The Jets somehow took away three turnovers and still couldn’t keep the game within a single score.
But this is about the Broncos, and the Broncos aren’t winless anymore. That’s fun. They’re 1-3.
“Winning has cured more ills than penicillin,” Fangio said.
Mostly, a matchup between the 0-3 Broncos and 0-3 Jets was the Thursday night game the year 2020 deserved. It was a reminder of where the Broncos are situated in the NFL hierarchy. It was — and this is the biggie — another baby step toward the only way Colorado is going to enjoy the rest of this Broncos season.
Accept the Broncos for what they are, and Broncos football can be fun. The whole “winning the Super Bowl is the only goal every season” thing that trademarked the Pat Bowlen era is long gone. Now’s the time to hold on to the fun spots — like Bradley Chubb looking more like a top-five draft pick with 2.5 sacks of Darnold.
“To finally get in the win column after everything, it’s just amazing,” Chubb said.
Soak in the Jerry Jeudy moments, like when the future superstar jumped over a Jets defensive back and tore the ball away for a touchdown.
“It wasn’t a pretty win, but it still was a win,” Jeudy said.
Finding fun in a Broncos season these days is about finding the positives. There haven’t been many, so it was fun to see undrafted wide receiver Tim Patrick keep his dream alive with 113 receiving yards. Fun to watch coaches fumble with their face masks on the sideline, knowing Big Brother is watching. It was even fun to hear the piped-in, fake crowd noise cheer on Jets punts and Broncos first downs.
But don’t give me the injuries thing. The Broncos had Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Bryce Callahan and Justin Simmons on the field when Darnold, the quarterback, bobbed and weaved 46 yards for a touchdown. Jackson, in particular, made a business decision in allowing Darnold to run right past him. Watch the play. It’s on Twitter. It’s on NFL.com. It’s all over the place.
Jackson just... waved.
That wasn’t fun.
The Broncos are hopeful incumbent starting quarterback Drew Lock will be available for Week 6 against the Dolphins. They’ll have a decision to make — Rypien or Blake Bortles — for Week 5 at New England.
“We’ve got some extra days to think about it, take a look and thoroughly analyze and do what we think is best,” Fangio said.
The Broncos eclipsed 30 points for the fifth time since Peyton Manning retired. That’s fun, kind of. The 24-year-old Rypien should be proud. He set Washington state high school records at Shadle Park in Spokane — passing yards, completions, touchdowns. He set Mountain West records at Boise State — passing yards, completions, touchdowns. Eleven QBs were drafted in 2019. Kyler Murray. Drew Lock. Gardner Minshew. A bunch of guys. And Rypien wasn’t one. Now he's 1-0 as an NFL starting QB.
“I’m really proud of the guys for fighting through all the adversity tonight to get the win,” said Rypien, a great big smile on his face.
That’s fun.