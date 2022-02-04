DENVER — Never feel sorry for professional athletes, at least not the ones on TV.
Whether it’s the NBA, NFL, NHL or MLB — we’ll stick with the big four — they make too much money to feel sorry for them. They play a game, have statues built as if they’re gods, and finding a hot date seems like it's rarely too much of a problem. It’s a charmed existence for sure.
But these aren’t pros at the Beijing Olympics, not in the traditional sense, and this being the Winter Games a whole bunch of them are from Colorado. They’re Stacy Gaskill, a snowboarder from Golden. They’re Nicole Hensley, the hockey player from Lakewood. They’re Birk Irving, the freestyle skier from Winter Park, and Meghan Tierney, the awesome snowboarder from Eagle.
And after four years of training and praying and dreaming about their big Olympics moment, they get... burner phones, because the Chinese state uses “scary” technology that reads their texts. They get... hidden away in an isolation hotel if they test positive for COVID-19, healthy or not. They get... “certain punishment” if they protest China’s myriad human rights abuses. Hey, remember when those pros, the ones we were talking about earlier, were protesting inequities in the United States? Yeah, China's tennis stars get vanished.
The U.S. shouldn’t be involved in these Olympics. No way, no how. It’s unfathomable the U.S. is enabling more propaganda only two years after China unleashed a virus on the world, then lied about everything from its origin to its severity with the vast majority of people.
China fooled the world, and the world responded by showing up to China's Olympics. Amazing.
The virus is so severe for these world-class athletes, in fact, an Austrian ski jumper tested positive on the same day she won a World Cup event. COVID must have really knocked her out good, huh? Two years later it's way past time to call curtains on all the COVID theater.
The U.S. is there for the same reason 8-year-olds are forced to take COVID tests simply to attend school: money. Lots of money. Network TV money. $7.75 billion of NBC TV money.
But I feel sorry for the athletes, most of whom have one shot at competing in the Olympics, because the narratives once again are more pronounced than the actual competition. It was that way last year for Tokyo’s Games, and when the narratives hijack the actual competition, viewers tune out. They lose interest. They don’t watch. The TV ratings for Tokyo’s Summer Games were bad. Actually, the TV ratings were historically bad. TV ratings from the Tokyo Games were almost half the TV ratings from the previous Summer Games. You think the world will be fired up to watch a Winter Games from Beijing — now, given what Beijing just did to the world? Ratings will tank.
But that’s not on the athletes, and I’m fired up to see the athletes. Like Hailey Swirbel, the cross-country skier from El Jebel, a suburb of Basalt, and Brandon Frazier, the pair skater from Colorado Springs. Don’t feel sorry for snowboarder Lucas Foster, though. He gets to live in Telluride. Same for Crested Butte's Aaron Blunck, the freestyle skier. Lucky dudes.
Take all this theater for what it is, from the hazmat suits to the double masks, and China’s COVID theater might even turn out to be must-watch TV. Take it as a dark comedy.
For the Coloradans, it might feel like home.