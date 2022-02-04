Journalists covering the Beijing Olympics torch relay dine behind a shield to ward of COVID-19 transmissions at a hotel in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei province, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics. Organizers say they will be able to visit venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou but not in Yanqing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)