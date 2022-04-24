DENVER — "Boogie! Boogie! Boogie!"
In a split-second of rage and protest Sunday afternoon at Ball Arena, DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins kicked the bucket that holds all the pretty white towels next to the Nuggets bench. Laundry soared through the thin air like one of those Bounty commercials. Ball Arena roared.
More of that, please! OK, maybe not the rage. But bring on more Nuggets protests and playoff games in LoDo. Give the Nuggets this much after a gutsy 126-121 triumph over the Golden State Warriors: the underdogs didn’t quit without a protest. They extended the series.
The Nuggets will boogie into Game 5 in San Francisco Wednesday. Yes, this series is still going to be a short dance with Golden State going back home holding a 3-1 series lead.
“What keeps me awake at night, aside from my daughters going to prom... I didn’t want to get swept,” Michael Malone said. “There’s something about getting swept that just eats at your core.”
What’s been eating at folks here is that Nikola Jokic is going to win a second-straight NBA MVP award — and the Nuggets’ postseason would be over before the Avalanche’s even starts.
Not so fast! Sunday was a protest by the other guys on the Nuggets roster. “Bones” Hyland, Austin Rivers, Monte Morris, Cousins, the whole lot of supporting actors. They owed one to Joker, who spent the past six months protesting the notion his depleted cast wasn’t good enough to share a court with the best player in the world.
In seven years as a witness to the Serbian basketball god, I’ve never heard Jokic say a single bad thing about a teammate. Not even close. He builds up and never tears down. Listen to Jokic, and every teammate is the second coming of Scottie Pippen or Joe Dumars. Who wouldn’t want to play alongside a star like that?
“You gotta help out the big fella,” Rivers said after the game. “You know he’s going to handle his business.”
Shoot, Jokic is more consistent than protests during a Denver summertime. They’ll protest anything here, one of our many endearing qualities. And when you stop and think about this incredible Jokic season, it becomes one of the great sports protests Colorado has seen. Just about everybody looked at the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. and said the Nuggets would ride the struggle bus. Jokic protested that idea. He stood 7 feet tall and shouted back: “Wanna bet?” He won 48 games with a roster that otherwise would have a top-five draft pick, the highlight of his MVP resume.
Instead of stewing over the team’s dumb injury luck, Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. His teammates won Game 4 after he won so many for them.
Shoot, Cousins still would be out of a job if not for Joker, who is too valuable to not bring a body guard to the gym. And Cousins paid him back with six straight points in the fourth quarter of an elimination game. Boogie also took out his frustrations on the refs by thumping the towel bucket, which drew a technical foul. A packed house of 17,000 chanted "Boogie!" in approval. Morris had 24 points, including five 3-pointers in one quarter. And Rivers had five steals. The other guys had Joker’s back.
“I think our bench played really well today,” Jokic said. “I think they really help us win the game.”
Well, the bench and Joker. He had 37 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. But at this point who’s counting? Joker’s scored 30-plus in 16 career playoff games. He's 27. He’s unbelievable.
No team’s come back to win a playoff series after digging an 0-3 deficit. That’s not changing here, either, but Game 4 brought hope where hope was lacking. It brought hope in the form of “Bones,” who swished three straight 3-pointers and celebrated as if he had won the series.
Ehhh, let's rethink that move. Remember what Jim Croce said: you don’t tug on Superman’s cap, spit into the wind, and you don’t celebrate in front of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s bench. Chalk it up as a rookie mistake.
“Be myself,” Bones said of his thought process. “Be ‘Bizzy.’”
"Bizzy" and "Boogie." Sounds like an opening act for Kid ‘n Play in 1990. Regardless, finally, there was an opening act for the Joker Show. The big fella’s earned a little help, hasn’t he?
Game 5 is destined to be a different animal for the Nuggets.
“(The Warriors) are the best home team, I think, in the NBA,” Rivers said.
But Sunday was needed. Sunday was a protest by the other guys. Only 40 seconds into the game, Aaron Gordon got into Draymond Green’s face. Morris made big shots, like a tough floater with under 1 minute left. "Bizzy Bones" lived his best life. Cousins kicked towel buckets.
“Can I say we have them right where we want them? No. But we’re alive,” Malone said.
This one was about the other guys, but this one was for Joker.