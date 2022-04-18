Does the NBA offer refunds?
Asking for the Nuggets and Aaron Gordon.
“AG” means Almost Gone. With the Nuggets facing an 0-2 series deficit after a 126-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors Monday, the highly paid forward has been bad-bad. Bad-bad-bad.
With big money comes big responsibility, and Gordon is wilting under the playoff spotlight.
Again.
And dreadful performances from his supporting cast have crept under Nikola Jokic’s skin.
Again.
Last year Joker was ejected in a season-ending loss to the Phoenix Suns. Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco, Joker was tossed after arguing a foul call in another lopsided loss.
Injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are one thing, but the remaining cast members haven’t deserved to share his court. The MVP deserves better than this from his teammates.
Namely Gordon.
Only seven months ago the Nuggets signed Gordon to a $92 million contract extension. He’s been a really athletic zero in the playoffs. Gordon had three points and three rebounds at halftime of what amounted to a must-win Game 2 for Denver. He finished with seven points.
Seven more than me and you. For $92 million.
Game 3 is Thursday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets know the score and they’re acting like it. Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins got into a shouting match. Monte Morris drew a “T” for throwing the ball against the stanchion that holds up the hoop the Nuggets couldn’t find often enough. Game 2 was a total meltdown, and Steph Curry’s Warriors are just heating up.
Jokic should be ticked off. He should be getting tossed. Shoot, he’s the reason the Nuggets' front office paid big for Gordon, traded for Bryn Forbes and took a chance on Cousins. Jokic is the Big ATM who makes everybody rich. And their performance hasn’t been worth a dime. No one’s expecting Morris, Gordon and Jeff Green to be Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. But the cast around the MVP couldn’t stop a parked car. Reality’s setting in. The Nuggets without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are exactly what you’d expect. In the playoffs they've been bad-bad.
The disappointing part of the equation is Gordon, who was brought in to be the hard-nosed defensive stopper that every serious playoff team requires. Instead, Gordon has been crazy soft. During the second quarter, on a basic switch, Gordon was whistled for a foul when the ball wasn’t in play. Right before that he shot an airball that led to a shot-clock violation. Right after that Gordon was called for an offensive foul. That was all part of a 16-0 Warriors run.
Good night. Enjoy the BART ride home.
The worst sight of this Nuggets season was Joker on the bench looking like he can’t wait to get back to his family’s horse stable in Serbia. His arms bright red and scratched to hell, Joker had the same look he had in the series sweep last season to the Suns. Athletes know.
Joker knows.
Joker’s 27 and too good to think he’ll ever land on the list of “greatest players to never win a title.” This is his fourth trip to the playoffs. Michael Jordan didn’t win a title until his sixth. Lebron won in his seventh, Shaq in his seventh. The hard part is finding the franchise player to build around. The other one is finding the right players to fit around the franchise player.
No Murray, no Porter, these are not the right players.
Context is important. Without Murray and Porter, Gordon is playing outside his role. But the Nuggets now have lost six straight playoff games by an average of 17 points, and no team with Nikola Jokic should ever have that beside its name. Once again, they’re AG. Almost gone.