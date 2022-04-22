DENVER — Who can you trust these days?
Serious question.
Here, I'll start: George Paton. He's earned it. Oh, I'm sure the Broncos general manager told a couple whoppers as he previewed the NFL draft that starts Thursday. This is the NFL’s “lying season,” after all, when smokescreens and misdirection are part of the gamesmanship.
“I’m sure there's plenty,” Paton was saying.
But I'm big on track records. Track records and outcomes, what worked vs. what didn’t, who was right vs. who was wrong. There, Paton’s our guy. Javonte Williams. Boom! Patrick Surtain II. Boom! Russell Wilson. BOOM! Paton’s people boast a track record worth trusting. Maybe you’re like me and hardly trust anyone with a fancy title anymore, so I asked Paton on your behalf too: How do you navigate all the lies of draft season to filter the truth from the baloney?
“We use everything at our disposal to try to make the best decision,” he said.
Good tip.
Still, it's tough. The people in charge of the real world, not football, are lying about everything. Well, not everything. Just the important stuff. Just how they said kids would be fine, and now the CDC admits the COVID-19 response predictably crushed kids. Just the historic violence in downtown Denver and other major cities. Just the uselessness of mask mandates (dumb), social distancing (dumber), injection mandates, the dangers of isolating adults, says data expert and "Unmasked" author Ian Miller. You name a hot topic, and at this point it's safe to assume the people in charge lied about it.
Their track record stinks. We're in the majority, by the way. Americans have trust issues. You name the institution, and a Gallup poll showed less than a third of the country is confident it does its job well, including public schools, media, Congress. Ouch. But I get it, because too many have been bad at their jobs. As a married man I know issues don't get fixed until there’s an apology, and after all the life-and-death mistakes from the people in charge I haven’t seen a single one. Have you?
Anyway, I can't wait for this NFL draft. The Broncos have nine picks, none in the first round after the Wilson trade. They’ll grab a couple studs, because that’s what Paton does, and they’ll whiff on a couple, because that’s what everyone does. Mostly it's three days to escape all the real-world lies, and football lies are a lot more fun than real-world lies.
Like that time the so-called experts swore the safest option for kids was to close schools. Now the same public health wizards say 1 in 10 high school kids attempted suicide in the past year and one in three claimed poor mental health, according to the CDC. One in three. Horrible. How many times the past two years did I write kids should have uninterrupted sports and real school? Serious question. Track records matter. Now a national survey says 3 in 10 teen athletes aren't going back to organized sports.
Or that time more people ages 16-64 died from alcohol-related deaths than died from COVID, according to the Washington Post. Here’s an idea: How about the same people who whiffed on these big decisions don’t get to make the next ones? They blew it and people suffered.
Lies, lies, lies. And they’re still lying about which states had the best pandemic response and which states had the worst. Those are the actual outcomes I was talking about, and the definitive report card was in the Wall Street Journal the other day. Colorado tanked. Using metrics on mortality, economy and education, Colorado earned a “D.” That’s right, a “D.” Hey, at least we passed. Florida got an “A,” by the way. Same for South Dakota and Utah. Eight of nine states awarded an “A” are governed by Republicans.
Yeah, I know. First time I heard that, too. Funny how that works.
Mask mandates had no positive effect. That was a lie. Blaming the pandemic on unvaccinated people was a lie. More people with three shots are testing positive than people with no shots, according to Walgreens Business data. From Colorado’s own public data, 48 percent of hospitalized COVID patients are “vaccinated.” That’s not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That’s almost half. Don’t be angry at neighbors who went along with this two-year charade of COVID theater. They were lied to.
How to combat the lies? Trust track records, not tribes. Football's no real world, but Paton’s track record already ensured the Broncos will have the best first-round draft of any team. Their pick helped score a franchise quarterback.
“On the first day we’ll watch Russell Wilson highlights,” Paton said.
As everyone must these days, the Broncos go to spectacular lengths to uncover the truth: over 500 medical reports on prospects; background checks by Keith Bishop, their security guru; up to nine evaluations on a single player; extensive lists of pre-draft visits for the other 31 teams.
“Visits are important,” Paton said. “If we’re trying to determine if that player is going to be there and he’s five picks ahead of us, we can look to see if he’s visited any of those teams.”
Bring on the NFL lying season. Sure beats all the lies from the people in charge of the real world.
