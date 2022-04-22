FILE - Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, center, is flanked by coach Nathaniel Hackett, right, and general manager George Paton after a news conference March 16, 2022, in Englewood, Colo. Hackett said there's never “too high of a price on anybody that’s great" — especially when it comes to quarterbacks. Denver had been dealing with a revolving door of mediocrity at the most important position ever since Peyton Manning retired seven years ago but now has Wilson in place.