FORT COLLINS — They couldn’t see it Wednesday night. Too much emotion, too much rivalry, too much “(Expletive) Wyoming!” flying from the Colorado State student section.
This game — CSU 61, Wyoming 55 — had all of their attention, and for good reason. Nothing better than the Border War, and there may not have been a better Border War than this one.
The final 3 minutes were played before a standing room-only crowd, a fourth straight sellout at Moby Arena, 8,000 strong, and CSU students stormed the court. God bless great college ball, and this was great college ball.
“It’s what a little kid dreams of,” CSU star David Roddy said after.
Lost in an all-time edition of the Mountain West’s oldest rivalry, the players couldn’t see the big picture. They couldn’t see there are bigger moments coming for both the Rams and Pokes, and the Moby Madness that erupted soon will give way to a national form: March Madness. Hey, maybe these unfriendly neighbors finally can bond over something.
How about a pair of trips to the Sweet 16? Because those teams I watched with glee at Moby showed all the necessary attributes of No. 6, 7 or 8 seeds who win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament. Star power in Roddy (26 points) and Graham Ike (who was off but still demanded all of CSU’s attention). Most of all, both the Rams and Pokes score very easily.
This was a defensive wrestling match, but either one can drop 80 on you real quick. Wyoming star Hunter Maldonado, a Colorado Springs guy, had 35 points in their first meeting, an 84-78 overtime win up in the Dome of Doom. Second time around, “Maldo” couldn’t throw a rock in Horsetooth Reservoir. Maldonado and Ike entered as the highest-scoring duo in Division I ball, over 40 points a game, and left with 10.
Don’t worry. They’ll be OK. Might be better for it.
The Pokes have more than Maldonado and Ike, just as the Rams have more than Roddy and lead guard Isaiah Stevens. They’re going to be a tough scout for an unsuspecting ACC team from back east, or an overpriced SEC squad that didn’t pay much attention to Mountain West ball.
Brad Evans is the premier bracket expert around, and here’s where the Bally Sports guru sees CSU and Wyoming in the big bracket: “When the dust settles, the Cowboys and Rams will land anywhere between the 7-9 seed range — with an outside shot of slotting on the 6 line.”
The bracket matrix, which aggregates all the bracketologists, shows four Mountain West teams in the field right now: No. 7 CSU, No. 8 Boise State, No. 9 Wyoming and No. 11 San Diego State. (Truth is, SDSU’s playing the best ball of all.) There’s no way one of those overpriced high-majors wants to see any of the four on the first weekend of the NCAAs. No way.
I covered the mid-2000s Missouri Valley Conference, when the Valley had Billy Packer up in arms and multiple Cinderellas in the Sweet 16. This Mountain West is like that Valley. It’s deep and playing above its weight. CSU and Wyoming’s highest seed in the NCAA Tournament was an 8 for each. These Rams and Pokes are better than an 8.
As students rushed the court, CSU coach Niko Medved tracked down Wyoming peer Jeff Linder.
“I told Jeff this: It’s really cool when both programs are playing at a high level,” Medved said.
In a series that goes back almost 240 rivalry games, this was the first time CSU (22-4) and Wyoming (22-5) both already had 20 wins.
“How cool was that?” Medved said
This isn’t a case where you look at CSU and Wyoming and reflect on how good they’re going to be next year. This is the year, right here. Maldonado’s leaving Laramie. Both coaches will be hot commodities on the high-major market. Roddy should turn pro. He’s an NBA draft pick, and didn’t hurt his stock with 26 points and the entire Nuggets front office in attendance.
“No matter what we’re going to win this game,” Roddy said beforehand.
Outside Moby the temperature at tip was 5 degrees. Still, the CSU campus buzzed.
“I think people were camping out at 3 (a.m.) today. That’s just crazy,” Roddy said.
Also crazy is thinking about CSU and Wyoming both in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Could a pair of simultaneous runs in March finally bring the Border War rivals together?
Nope, can't see that.